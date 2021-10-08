Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Song of the Week: Mitski Cuts to the Bone with “Working for the Knife”

COIN, Oh Wonder, We Are Scientists, and more also dropped essential tracks

Working for the Knife Mitski
Mitski, photo by Ebru Yildiz
Advertisement
Advertisement
Consequence Staff
and Follow
October 8, 2021 | 3:58pm ET

    Song of the Week breaks down and talks about the song we just can’t get out of our head each week. Find these songs and more on our Spotify Top Songs playlist. For our favorite new songs from emerging artists, check out our Spotify New Sounds playlist. This week, Mitski makes a welcome comeback.

    When the world needed her most, Mitski disappeared. In her two-year absence from music, from touring, and from social media, fans of the indie rock superstar found solace in her career highlights like “Nobody” and “Your Best American Girl,” which often centered around the fear of not living up to the expectations set by both others and yourself. “Working for the Knife,” her first new music since 2018’s Be the Cowboy, is no exception to the Mitski formula.

    From the get-go, “Working for the Knife” offers piercing anecdotes about Mitski’s own perceived shortcomings: “I cry at the start of every movie/ I guess ’cause I wish I was making things, too,” she croons in the track’s opening lines. Over sweeping, roaring instrumentals, she recounts worrying that nobody would relate to her breakup songs, the anxiety that looms behind autonomy in adulthood, and the existentialism of ringing in your 30s; sure, the freedom of being able to spend your life the way you want might seem appealing, but what if the rest of the world disagrees with you?

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Sometimes, as the song’s music video indicates, merely existing feels like putting on a one-person show in an empty auditorium.

    “Working for the Knife” extends far beyond personal strife, however. Underneath its surface, it can be taken as a critique of hustle culture, one that feels strikingly relevant as young people battle an unparalleled sense of burnout. “I start the day lying and end with the truth/ That I’m dying for the knife,” she sings.

    As Mitski tells it, the “knife” could represent unattainable standards, the fear of falling behind, or, on the other hand, the potential for making a name for yourself in a cruel world. Whichever form the knife takes, however, it holds a boundless potential for pain.

    — Abby Jones

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

piano love conway

Rap Song of the Week: Conway the Machine Previews His Forthcoming Album with Some "Piano Love"

October 8, 2021

Poke It Out

Rap Song of the Week: Wale and J. Cole Reunite on "Poke It Out"

October 1, 2021

Kali Uchis SZA Fue Mejor

Song of the Week: Kali Uchis and SZA Sizzle with "Fue Mejor"

and October 1, 2021

run the jewels lil wayne ooh la la remix rap song of the week

Rap Song of the Week: Lil Wayne Tag Teams with Run the Jewels on "ooh la la" Remix

September 24, 2021

 

King Princess Velvet Underground

Song of the Week: King Princess Offers a Faithful Velvet Underground Tribute With "There She Goes Again"

and September 24, 2021

lil nas x dolla sign slime megan thee stallion rap song of the week

Rap Song of the Week: Lil Nas X and Megan Thee Stallion Brush Off the Haters on "Dolla Sign Slime"

September 17, 2021

wildest dreams taylor's version

Song of the Week: Taylor Swift Revives Our "Wildest Dreams" With Surprise Re-Recording

and September 17, 2021

AZ Ritual

Rap Song of the Week: AZ Performs a Rhyming "Ritual" with Lil Wayne and Conway the Machine

September 10, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Song of the Week: Mitski Cuts to the Bone with "Working for the Knife"

Menu Shop Search Sale