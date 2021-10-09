This Sunday marks World Mental Health Day. In celebration, Consequence Shop is offering a buy one, get one free sale on Flower Lab CBD.

From October 10th through the 31st, we’re adding a free five-pack of KOAST CBD blueberry gummies with any purchase of Sweet Relief CBD or Elevate CBG tinctures, Chill Pills capsules, Simple Salve balm, or a 7-gram jar of any of our flower strains. Or, get a free five-pack of Chill Pills when you snag a jar of KOAST full spectrum CBD or KOAST CBD + Delta-8 gummies.

If you’re looking for an even bigger lift, we’re offering a free 30-count jar of KOAST CBD blueberry gummies when you buy a 28-gram jar of any of our CBD flower strains. Try our Lifter, Sour Space Candy, Elektra, or Hawaiian Haze flower, and get yourself a full jar of our 25mg CBD gummies — that’s a $45 value!

We’re also offering a free 30-count jar of KOAST CBD blueberry gummies with the purchase of any two Flower Lab products (excluding pre-rolls)! Just use the code WHOMH at checkout.

Saving money and getting high-quality, organic CBD products for free? Talk about self-care. Head to the Consequence Shop to for these special discounts now, or use the buy-now buttons below.

