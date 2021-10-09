Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Celebrate World Mental Health Day with Our BOGO Flower Lab CBD Sale

Get free KOAST CBD gummies or Chill Pill capsules with select purchases

world mental health day flower lab cbd consequence shop store sale
Consequence Shop
Advertisement
Advertisement
Consequence Staff
October 9, 2021 | 12:30pm ET

    This Sunday marks World Mental Health Day. In celebration, Consequence Shop is offering a buy one, get one free sale on Flower Lab CBD.

    From October 10th through the 31st, we’re adding a free five-pack of KOAST CBD blueberry gummies with any purchase of Sweet Relief CBD or Elevate CBG tinctures, Chill Pills capsules, Simple Salve balm, or a 7-gram jar of any of our flower strains. Or, get a free five-pack of Chill Pills when you snag a jar of KOAST full spectrum CBD or KOAST CBD + Delta-8 gummies.

    If you’re looking for an even bigger lift, we’re offering a free 30-count jar of KOAST CBD blueberry gummies when you buy a 28-gram jar of any of our CBD flower strains. Try our Lifter, Sour Space Candy, Elektra, or Hawaiian Haze flower, and get yourself a full jar of our 25mg CBD gummies — that’s a $45 value!

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    We’re also offering a free 30-count jar of KOAST CBD blueberry gummies with the purchase of any two Flower Lab products (excluding pre-rolls)! Just use the code WHOMH at checkout.

    Saving money and getting high-quality, organic CBD products for free? Talk about self-care. Head to the Consequence Shop to for these special discounts now, or use the buy-now buttons below.

    Age Verification

    Are you 18 years of age or older ?

    Age Verification

    Are you 18 years of age or older ?

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

tank and the bangas big freedia big single music video watch stream

Tank and the Bangas Tap Big Freedia for New Single "Big": Stream

October 9, 2021

Iron Maiden School Principal

Parents Start Petition to Remove Iron Maiden-Loving School Principal for "Satanic" Imagery

October 9, 2021

Dave Grohl on CBeebies

Dave Grohl Reads Ringo Starr's Bedtime Story Octopus's Garden: Watch

October 8, 2021

r kelly sales streaming bump following sex crimes conviction

R. Kelly's Music Sees Major Spike in Streaming and Sales Following Guilty Verdict

October 8, 2021

 

that '90s show Kurtwood Smith Red Forman and Debra Jo Rupp kitty Forman netflix

Red and Kitty Forman Will Anchor That '70s Show Sequel That '90s Show

October 8, 2021

bruno mars anderson .paak silk sonic debut album release date

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak Announce November Release Date for Silk Sonic Album

October 8, 2021

diane keaton justin bieber ghost music video watch

Diane Keaton Stars in Justin Bieber's "Ghost" Music Video: Watch

October 8, 2021

megan thee stallion bts meet in person

BTS Taught Megan Thee Stallion the "Butter" Hand Choreography at Their First In-Person Meeting: Watch

October 8, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Celebrate World Mental Health Day with Our BOGO Flower Lab CBD Sale

Menu Shop Search Sale