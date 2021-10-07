Wye Oak Share New Song “Half a Double Man”: Stream

Wye Oak have unveiled their new song “Half a Double Man” via Merge Records. Stream it below.

The track is set to be included on the indie rock duo’s upcoming double reissue, Civilian + Cut All the Wires (2009-2011), in celebration of the 10-year anniversary of their 2011 third album, Civilian. Due out on October 22nd, the expanded set boasts a previously lost album of never-before-heard tracks demos surrounding the creation of Civilian.

“I think this song is about (it was over 10 years ago, after all) coming to the realization that you can never fully satisfy all the parts of yourself simultaneously, especially when they are at odds with one another,” says finds Jenn Wasner of “Half a Double Man” in a statement. “The best you can hope for is some sort of half-reconciliation, a truce that exists in that place of: not everything, but just enough.”

Civilian + Cut All the Wires (2009-2011) was previously previewed with the unreleased song “Electricity.”

Earlier in the spring, Wye Oak released two standalone singles, “TNT” in May and “Its Way with Me” in June, ahead of their July online concert at NorthStar Church of the Arts in Durham, North Carolina.

Meanwhile, Wasner has also stayed busy juggling her solo project Flock of Dimes, sharing her new song “Through Me” as part of the Adult Swim Singles series just yesterday. Back in April, she also shared Flock of Dimes’ sophomore album Head of Roses, featuring singles “Two” and “Price of Blue.”

