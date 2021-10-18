Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Young Thug Sues Apartment Building for Giving 200 Unreleased Songs to Stranger

He alleges that the concierge desk in his building handed out a bag of his belongings to an unknown person

young thug hard drive 200 unreleased songs lawsuit the trace
Young Thug, photo by Philip Cosores
Advertisement
Advertisement
October 18, 2021 | 1:18pm ET

    Not so much fun: Young Thug has filed a lawsuit against a luxury apartment building in Atlanta, claiming the concierge service handed out a bag of his personal belongings — including a hard drive containing over 200 unreleased songs — to a stranger.

    According to legal documents viewed by AllHipHop, the mixup happened at a complex called The Trace in midtown Atlanta. Thugger reportedly left a leather Louis Vuitton bag in the parking garage next to his black Lamborghini on November 1st, 2020. Another resident spotted the orphaned luggage and turned it into the concierge desk. The employee who received the bag then contacted Young Thug and left instructions that no one should give away the bag without approval. Soon afterwards, a different employee handed the bag to an unknown person, and it hasn’t been seen since.

    According to the suit, the Louis Vuitton bag itself is worth about $2,500. It held $40,000 in cash, a diamond-encrusted watch worth $57,000, a diamond chain worth $37,000, and the hard drive containing hundreds of unreleased songs, which Thugger says are collectively worth $1 million.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Young Thug is suing The Trace for unspecified damages, alleging negligence and failure to supervise their employees. Consequence has reached out to him for comment.

    Despite losing hundreds of songs, Young Thug isn’t lacking in content. Last Friday, the Atlanta MC shared his new album PUNK, including the Mac Miller collaboration, “Day Before,” which we named the Rap Song of the Week. On Saturday, Thugger performed “Tick Tock” and “Love You More” on SNL. Later this month, Young Thug will perform at Outside Lands 2021, and tickets are available through Ticketmaster.

Personalized Stories

Latest Stories

david ellefson first interview post megadeth 2021

David Ellefson Gives First Post-Megadeth Interview: "I'm Perfectly Content"

October 18, 2021

Above Ground 3 beneft

Corey Taylor, Billy Idol, Perry Farrell and More to Perform Classic Sex Pistols and Lou Reed Albums for Charity

October 18, 2021

eric nam 2022 world tour dates

Eric Nam Announces 2022 World Tour Dates

October 18, 2021

jose gonzalez local valley interview kyle meredith with podcast

José González on Effective Altruism, Doomsday Dudes, and New Album Local Valley

October 18, 2021

 

Kanye West name change

Judge Approves Kanye West's Petition to Change Name to "Ye"

October 18, 2021

bts suga coldplay my universe remix stream

BTS' SUGA Remixes Coldplay Collaboration "My Universe": Stream

October 18, 2021

The Rolling Stones No Filter Tour

The Rolling Stones Paid Tribute to Charlie Watts and Dusted Off an Old Favorite in Los Angeles: Review

October 18, 2021

Andrea Meyer death

Metal Musician Andrea Meyer Among Five People Killed by Bow-and-Arrow Attack in Norway

October 18, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Young Thug Sues Apartment Building for Giving 200 Unreleased Songs to Stranger

Menu Shop Search Sale