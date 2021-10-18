Young Thug Sues Apartment Building for Giving 200 Unreleased Songs to Stranger

Not so much fun: Young Thug has filed a lawsuit against a luxury apartment building in Atlanta, claiming the concierge service handed out a bag of his personal belongings — including a hard drive containing over 200 unreleased songs — to a stranger.

According to legal documents viewed by AllHipHop, the mixup happened at a complex called The Trace in midtown Atlanta. Thugger reportedly left a leather Louis Vuitton bag in the parking garage next to his black Lamborghini on November 1st, 2020. Another resident spotted the orphaned luggage and turned it into the concierge desk. The employee who received the bag then contacted Young Thug and left instructions that no one should give away the bag without approval. Soon afterwards, a different employee handed the bag to an unknown person, and it hasn’t been seen since.

According to the suit, the Louis Vuitton bag itself is worth about $2,500. It held $40,000 in cash, a diamond-encrusted watch worth $57,000, a diamond chain worth $37,000, and the hard drive containing hundreds of unreleased songs, which Thugger says are collectively worth $1 million.

Young Thug is suing The Trace for unspecified damages, alleging negligence and failure to supervise their employees. Consequence has reached out to him for comment.

Despite losing hundreds of songs, Young Thug isn’t lacking in content. Last Friday, the Atlanta MC shared his new album PUNK, including the Mac Miller collaboration, “Day Before,” which we named the Rap Song of the Week. On Saturday, Thugger performed “Tick Tock” and “Love You More” on SNL. Later this month, Young Thug will perform at Outside Lands 2021, and tickets are available through Ticketmaster.