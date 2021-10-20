Menu
Young Thug Recorded “Day Before” with Mac Miller One Day Before the Rapper’s Death

"I think deep on that because it's like, is that a sign?"

young thug mac miller day before recorded before death
Young Thug and Mac Miller (photos by Philip Cosores)
October 20, 2021 | 3:15pm ET

    Young Thug has opened up in a new interview about coincidentally recording his Mac Miller collaboration “Day Before” just one day before the latter rapper’s tragic 2018 death. The aptly titled track appears on Thug’s newly released album Punk.

    Speaking to The Breakfast Club, Thugger revealed that he recorded the LP’s powerful closer with Miller one day before the Pittsburgh rapper passed away from an accidental overdose. Thug recalled:

    “I was with Mac the day before he died. He was at my studio and we did the song on my album. This shit is so crazy but it’s coincidental. He came to the studio and did the song, and the next day he died. And the song that we did at the studio, the name of the song is ‘Day Before.’ But the song is about like women… It was, like, flamboyant.”

    He continued, “I think deep on that because it’s like, is that a sign? At some point, you’re wondering why? Have you ever just wished God could really talk to you?” Watch the rapper’s full chat with The Breakfast Club and stream Young Thug and Mac Miller’s “Day Before” below.

    Related Video

    Released last Friday, Young Thug’s long-awaited sophomore solo album also contains guest appearances by the likes of Doja Cat (“Icy Hot”), Juice WRLD (“Rich N**** Shit”), Post Malone and A$AP Rocky (“Livin It Up”), Drake and Travis Scott (“Bubbly”), Nate Ruess and Gunna (“Love You More”), Future and Bslime (“Peepin Out the Window”), and more.

    mac miller young thug day before rap song of the week
     Editor's Pick
    Rap Song of the Week: Young Thug Remembers the “Day Before” with Mac Miller

    The day after the album dropped, Thug served as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, performing “Tick Tock” and “Love You More” with Ruess, Gunna, and Travis Barker. One day later, he sued a luxury apartment building in Atlanta for allegedly handing a bag of his personal belongings — including a hard drive containing more than 200 unreleased songs — to a stranger at the concierge desk.

    Meanwhile, Miller’s 2014 mixtape Faces hit streaming services for the first time on Friday as well. Last month, his estate previewed the release with a new video for his single “Colors and Shapes.”

