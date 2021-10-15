Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Young Thug Unleashes New Album PUNK: Stream

The 20-track LP features Drake, Post Malone, Travis Scott, Mac Miller, Juice WRLD, and more

Young Thug PUNK
Young Thug, photo by Josiah Rundles
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
October 15, 2021 | 8:52am ET

    After more than 18 months of waiting, Young Thug has released his sophomore album PUNK via YSL and 300 Entertainment. Stream it below on Apple Music and Spotify.

    Spanning 20 tracks in total, PUNK includes collaborations with Drake and Travis Scott (“Bubbly”), Post Malone and A$AP Rocky (“Livin It Up”), Doja Cat (“Icy Hot”), and Gunna (“Insure My Wrist,” “Recognize Real”), along with posthumous appearances from Mac Miller (“Day Before”) and Juice WRLD (“Rich Nigga Shit”).

    The rapper originally began teasing the project way back in the summer of 2019 — first claiming he wanted to drop it that October. After then pushing it back to February 2020, the LP never materialized despite being named one of our most highly-anticipated of the year.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “It’s most definitely touching music,” he said of the studio set in a cover story for The FADER back in August 2019. “It’s music that the world is going to embrace. PUNK means brave, not self centered, conscious. Very, very neglected, very misunderstood. Very patient, very authentic.”

    PUNK serves as the proper follow-up to Thugger’s debut album So Much Fun, which was released in August 2019. In the time in between, the rapper unveiled the collaborative album Slime Language 2 with Gunna, featuring guest appearances by Travis Scott, Lil Baby, Kid Cudi, Coi Leray, and more.

    To celebrate PUNK‘s unveiling, Young Thug will serve as musical guest on this weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live hosted by Rami Malek.

    Advertisement

    In September, Young Thug got tongues wagging with his performance during Day 3 of Governors Ball, and also linked up Drake and Future for “Way 2 Sexy” off the former’s Certified Lover Boy.

    Advertisement

    PUNK Artwork:

    Young Thug Punk artwork

    PUNK Tracklist:
    ​​1. Die Slow (with Strick)
    2. Stressed (with J Cole & T-Shyne)
    3. Stupid/Asking
    4. Recognize Real (with Gunna)
    5. Contagious
    6. Peepin Out The Window (with Future & BSlime)
    7. Rich Nigga Shit (with Juice Wrld)
    8. Livin It Up (with Post Malone & A$AP Rocky)
    9. Yea Yea Yea
    10. Insure My Wrist (with Gunna)
    11. Scoliosis (with Lil Double 0)
    12. Bubbly (with Drake & Travis Scott)
    13. Road Rage
    14. Faces
    15. Droppin Jewels
    16. Fifth Day Dead
    17. Icy Hot (with Doja Cat)
    18. Love You More (with Nate Ruess, Gunna & Jeff Bhasker)
    19. Hate The Game
    20. Day Before (with Mac Miller)

Personalized Stories

Latest Stories

nathaniel rateliff and the night sweats shares new song what if i stream

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Share New Single "What If I": Stream

October 15, 2021

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes Unveil New Album Sticky: Stream

October 15, 2021

pinkpantheress to hell with it mixtape stream debut album listen

PinkPantheress Drops Debut Mixtape to hell with it: Stream

October 15, 2021

nita strauss david draiman dead inside video

Guitarist Nita Strauss Unleashes New Song "Dead Inside" Featuring Disturbed’s David Draiman: Stream

October 15, 2021

 

my morning jacket complex new song single listen stream self-titled album

My Morning Jacket Drop New Song "Complex": Stream

October 15, 2021

BLACKSTARKIDS puppies album stream track by track

BLACKSTARKIDS Break Down Their Debut Album Puppies Forever Track By Track: Exclusive

October 15, 2021

jonny greenwood crucifix new song soundtrack spencer princess diana score kristen stewart pablo larrain

Jonny Greenwood Shares "Crucifix" from Spencer Soundtrack: Stream

October 15, 2021

taking back sunday cover weezer my name is jonas

Taking Back Sunday Share Cover of Weezer's "My Name Is Jonas": Exclusive

October 15, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Young Thug Unleashes New Album PUNK: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale