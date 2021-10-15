Young Thug Unleashes New Album PUNK: Stream

After more than 18 months of waiting, Young Thug has released his sophomore album PUNK via YSL and 300 Entertainment. Stream it below on Apple Music and Spotify.

Spanning 20 tracks in total, PUNK includes collaborations with Drake and Travis Scott (“Bubbly”), Post Malone and A$AP Rocky (“Livin It Up”), Doja Cat (“Icy Hot”), and Gunna (“Insure My Wrist,” “Recognize Real”), along with posthumous appearances from Mac Miller (“Day Before”) and Juice WRLD (“Rich Nigga Shit”).

The rapper originally began teasing the project way back in the summer of 2019 — first claiming he wanted to drop it that October. After then pushing it back to February 2020, the LP never materialized despite being named one of our most highly-anticipated of the year.

“It’s most definitely touching music,” he said of the studio set in a cover story for The FADER back in August 2019. “It’s music that the world is going to embrace. PUNK means brave, not self centered, conscious. Very, very neglected, very misunderstood. Very patient, very authentic.”

PUNK serves as the proper follow-up to Thugger’s debut album So Much Fun, which was released in August 2019. In the time in between, the rapper unveiled the collaborative album Slime Language 2 with Gunna, featuring guest appearances by Travis Scott, Lil Baby, Kid Cudi, Coi Leray, and more.

To celebrate PUNK‘s unveiling, Young Thug will serve as musical guest on this weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live hosted by Rami Malek.

In September, Young Thug got tongues wagging with his performance during Day 3 of Governors Ball, and also linked up Drake and Future for “Way 2 Sexy” off the former’s Certified Lover Boy.

PUNK Artwork:

PUNK Tracklist:

​​1. Die Slow (with Strick)

2. Stressed (with J Cole & T-Shyne)

3. Stupid/Asking

4. Recognize Real (with Gunna)

5. Contagious

6. Peepin Out The Window (with Future & BSlime)

7. Rich Nigga Shit (with Juice Wrld)

8. Livin It Up (with Post Malone & A$AP Rocky)

9. Yea Yea Yea

10. Insure My Wrist (with Gunna)

11. Scoliosis (with Lil Double 0)

12. Bubbly (with Drake & Travis Scott)

13. Road Rage

14. Faces

15. Droppin Jewels

16. Fifth Day Dead

17. Icy Hot (with Doja Cat)

18. Love You More (with Nate Ruess, Gunna & Jeff Bhasker)

19. Hate The Game

20. Day Before (with Mac Miller)