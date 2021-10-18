Young Thug took the stage at Studio 8H last night as the musical guest for Saturday Night Live this weekend. Watch his pair of musical numbers below.

Thugger first performed “Tick Tock,” the lead single for his newly-released sophomore album PUNK after an introduction from episode host Rami Malek.

“Tick tock, tick tock/ Ten shots to your side like tick tock/ When I bow down to my b—h, it come with a big rock/ Do you wan’ know how it is, when you a big dawg?/ You might gotta take the assist, let your dawg get the big shot,” he sang on the chorus while backed by a band that included Travis Barker on drums.

For his second number, Young Thug was joined by collaborators Nate Ruess and Gunna for the live debut of PUNK highlight “Love You More.” With his band, guest artists and set all draped in shades of red, the rapper stood out in a hot pink fur bolero, boxy sunglasses and baby pink denim while crooning into his bedazzled mic.

“Hoping you call ’bout anything/ I love when you call me about anything/ I love how you don’t doubt anything/ Like I said, get anything/ ‘Cause I love the way you call my phone/ And texting me, ‘Good morning,’ two shots of Patrón,” he sang before being joined by his collaborators on the song’s chorus.

The rapper finally unveiled his long-awaited LP one day before his SNL stint (and more than two years after he first announced it.) The studio set also features guest assists from the likes of Drake and Travis Scott (“Bubbly”), Doja Cat (“Icy Hot”), A$AP Rocky and Post Malone (“Livin It Up”), and a touching posthumous appearance by Mac Miller (closer “Day Before”).

