100 gecs Unveil New Song “mememe”: Stream

100 gecs are back with the new song “mememe,” out now via Big Beat Records.

The single offers the first look at Dylan Brady and Laura Les’ follow up to 1000 gecs, their 2019 hodgepodge debut that blew up on TikTok and brought hyperpop (and Brady’s coveted producer’s touch) to a greater audience. In the grand (albeit short) tradition of the duo, “mememe” blows out pop melodies, as heavy bass and guitar crunch meld with autotuned vocals and glitchy production. “You’ll never really know anything about me,” goes Brady’s refrain, which amps up the song’s angsty pop-punk feel. Watch the song’s accompanying video below.

100 gecs have teased their sophomore album, 10,000 gecs, on social media, but the record hasn’t yet received a proper release date. Since 1000 gecs, the duo have remixed the album, shared a pair of tracks with Rico Nasty, remixed Linkin Park, and released an anti-Christmas song. They also still have a few dates left on their “10,000 gecs Tour” — get tickets now through Ticketmaster.

