Nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards were announced on Tuesday (November 23rd). Lead nominee Jon Batiste is up for a whopping 11 Grammys, and Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, and H.E.R. aren’t far behind, with eight nominations each.

Artists like Leon Bridges, who is up for Best Traditional R&B Performance with Robert Glasper, as well as for Best R&B Album, shared their exclusive reactions with Consequence by email.

“It’s humbling to be nominated for two Grammy Awards, amongst all my peers in the music industry,” Bridges says. “Gold Diggers Sound was a labor of love, something healing that followed a difficult time in my life and was born out of nighttime R&B jam sessions with musicians and a producer I deeply respect and am inspired by.

“I can’t thank the fans enough for showing up in force, the Recording Academy and most importantly all the hardworking songwriters, producers, engineers and musicians who are the true heroes and make this all possible. Special shoutout to my brother Robert Glasper — it was an honor to create, record and perform ‘Born Again’ with you.”

Jazz/funk band Hiatus Kaiyote are also celebrating their nomination for Best Progressive R&B Album. “I don’t know why, but this Grammy nomination feels extra special,” frontwoman Nai Palm tells Consequence. “The first one felt like a fluke, the second one felt more grounding, but this third one has me wired at 6:00 a.m. on no sleep, like a kid on Christmas Day. It’s our first album nomination, and the making of it was sooo monumental to our growth as a band.

“I feel a deep sense of pride and purpose in this work. Mood Valiant is deeply tied up in my sense of mortality and worthiness because of the illness I overcame while making it. This third time-lucky nomination is a beautiful bookend to such a massive sonic and emotional journey. I am shooketh and super happy. Thank you to the Academy for making these four nerds from Australia feel like rock stars.”

