The 30th anniversary super deluxe edition of Nirvana’s landmark 1991 album Nevermind is out today (November 12th) on all streaming and digital platforms. Stream the entire release, comprised of 75 tracks, below.

Nevermind is, of course, one of the most iconic albums in rock history, having broken the door open for the grunge explosion. Seemingly overnight, the album and its lead single “Smells Like Teen Spirit” changed the face of rock music, wiping out the hair metal bands of the time, and ushering in a new alternative revolution led by Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Alice in Chains, Soundgarden, and more.

A handful of formats are available today, including the digital release, a 5-CD version, and a 1-LP + 7-inch vinyl edition, which can all be purchased at Amazon or other outlets. An 8-LP vinyl edition will arrive on May 27th, and is available for pre-order via Amazon or the band’s official store.

Included in the super deluxe edition are audio recordings of four concerts: Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands (recorded and filmed on November 25, 1991 at the famed club Paradiso); Live in Del Mar, California (recorded on December 28, 1991 at the Pat O’Brien Pavilion at the Del Mar Fairgrounds); Live in Melbourne, Australia for triple j (recorded February 1, 1992 at The Palace in St. Kilda); and Live in Tokyo, Japan (recorded at the Nakano Sunplaza on February 19, 1992).

Nirvana and other parties were recently sued by Spencer Elden, who was famously photographed as the baby on the cover of Nevermind. Elden alleged that the photo amounted to child pornography and that the use of his image was child sexual exploitation. In addition to seeking monetary damages, he had asked that the photo be altered or removed from any special releases of Nevermind, but the image remains in tact for the 30th anniversary release.

Stream the entire 30th anniversary super deluxe edition of Nirvana’s Nevermind in the Apple Music or Spotify player below, followed by Heavy Consequence‘s recent exclusive video testimonials about the album from Corey Taylor, Billy Idol, Dee Snider and Portugal. The Man.

