Here’s How The Simpsons Is Parodying Prestige TV Right Now

It’s been a long, long time since The Simpsons was considered cutting edge television; that’s not meant as an insult to the series, but instead an acknowledgement of what happens when a show has been on the air for over 30 years. But every once in a while, the iconic cartoon shows signs of wanting to acknowledge the current state of television — in this case, with a special two-parter episode entitled “A Serious Flanders,” which seeks to have a conversation about the quirks of today’s Emmy-winning dramas.

Perhaps because prestige TV is a vast and weird bucket to try to parody, the first part of this two-part The Simpsons adventure focuses in on Noah Hawley’s re-imagining of Fargo, down to that series’ split-screening, music style, and even the plot.

After all, everyone knows that in the world of Fargo, the worst thing that can happen to a person is discovering a secret sack full of cash, and even though Ned Flanders (Harry Shearer) does his best to use the money he finds in the woods for good, the event ends up attracting a ruthless criminal element to Springfield.

While Part 1 of “A Serious Flanders” features a ton of easter eggs and sly references to this particular era of television, none stand out more than the casting of Timothy Olyphant as Ned’s father Sheriff Flanders, a virtuous lawman a la Deadwood, and Justified, and Fargo Year 4, and that one episode of The Mandalorian…

Actually, all of the guest stars have serious prestige TV credits: Brian Cox, obviously, is currently the patriarch at the center of Succession (or, as it’s known on Simpflix, Suck-Suck-Cession), while Chris O’Dowd starred in the series adaptation of Get Shorty, Jessica Paré played the second Mrs. Draper on Mad Men, and Cristin Milioti’s credits in this arena are nearly countless, between Black Mirror, Made for Love, 30 Rock, Modern Love, and of course Fargo Year 2.