ABBA Release Voyage, First New Album in 40 Years: Stream

ABBA have officially returned with Voyage, their first new album in 40 years. Listen now via Apple Music or Spotify.

Marking the disco pop icons’ first studio set since The Visitors in 1981, the release of Voyage coincides with a digital concert event taking place in London next spring. Work on the 10-track album began back in 2018, with recording taking place at Benny Anderson’s Riksmixningsverket studio in Stockholm. One of the album’s tracks, “Just a Notion,” was previously released in demo form on 1994’s Thank You for the Music box set.

Taking place at a custom-built, 3,000-capacity arena in London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, the digital concert will feature holograms of the fabulous foursome backed onstage by a live, 10-piece band. Entitled Abba Voyage, it’s a production of George Lucas’ Industrial Light & Magic, Svana Gisla (David Bowie Blackstar/Lazarus), and Ludvig Andersson (And Then We Danced), under the direction of Baillie Walsh (Being James Bond, Springsteen and I) and choreography by Wayne McGregor.

“It’s hard to say what’s been the most joyful thing for me with this project,” said Anderson in a statement. “If it’s the involvement in creating the concert together with everyone or being back in the studio together again after 40 years. I think hearing Frida and Agnetha singing again is hard to beat. When you come to the arena you will have the four of us together with an absolutely glorious 10-piece band. And even if not in the flesh, we will be right there, thanks to the work of the creative team and ILM.”

“Those first sessions back in 2018 were such fun and when Benny called and asked if I’d consider singing some more, I jumped at it! And what songs!!” added Anni-Frid Lyngstad. “My respect and love go out to these exceptionally talented, truly genius songwriters! Such joy it was to work with the group again. I am so happy with what we have made, and I dearly hope our fans feel the same.”

