Adele Unleashes Long-Awaited New Album 30: Stream

Adele has shared her long-awaited new album 30 via Columbia Records. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Led by No. 1 hit single “Easy on Me,” the album is the songstress’ fourth, and first in over six years since the release of 2015’s 25. Much of the LP’s subject matter details the emotion surrounding her split from ex-husband Simon Konecki, whom she divorced in 2021.

In an interview with Apple Music, the superstar explained that she rejected her label’s advice to pander to the TikTok generation with her new music. “If everyone’s making music for the TikTok, who’s making the music for my generation? Who’s making the music for my peers?” she asked. “I will do that job gladly. I’d rather cater to people that are on my level in terms of, like, the amount of time we’ve spent on Earth and all the things we’ve been through.”

She continued: “I don’t want 12 year olds listening to this record, it’s a bit too deep. But the 30- and 40-year-olds who are committing to themselves and doing therapy, that’s my vibe. ‘Cause that’s what I was doing. So I’m more concerned with how this record can help them.”

In her review for Consequence, Ilana Kaplan wrote,

“While the album is about “divorce, babe,” the record’s 12 songs go deeper. Divorce is really just the beginning. 30 chronicles Adele’s journey to be the best version of herself possible — something that made her marriage collateral damage. And in parting ways, she knew that she’d leave her son with a plethora of unanswered questions. She explores the loneliness that follows in living and being alone and creates a future space for her son to understand why she had to leave.”

Ahead of the release, Adele took the stage outside Los Angeles’ historic Griffith Observatory for Adele One Night Only — an intimate, star-studded concert broadcast on CBS and streamed on Paramount+. The album also reportedly helped fuel a global delay in vinyl production as factories around the world worked to produce half a million copies for release day.

30 Artwork:

30 Tracklist:

01. Strangers by Nature

02. Easy on Me

03. My Little Love

04. Cry Your Heart Out

05. Oh My God

06. Can I Get It

07. I Drink Wine

08. All Night Parking

09. Woman Like Me

10. Hold On

11. To Be Loved

12. Love is a Game