It Took Adele’s 30 Just 72 Hours to Become the Top-Selling Album of 2021

It took Adele’s 30 exactly 72 hours to become the top-selling album of 2021. Since its release last Friday, the singer’s fourth full-length has sold more than 500,000 copies in the US, according to Billboard. That total surpasses the previous high-water mark set by Taylor Swift’s evermore (which to date has sold 462,000 copies.)

Remarkably, that 500,000 number is based solely on physical sales and doesn’t include streaming data, which won’t be factored in until the weekend. As such, it’s possible 30’s first week sales could surpass one million units sold by the time all the numbers are counted, a remarkable feat that hasn’t been accomplished since Taylor Swift did so in 2017 with Reputation.

Needless to say, Adele is on pace to achieve her third straight No. 1 album, following 2011’s 21 and 2015’s 25. For perspective, 25 sold 2.3 million after three days of availability, becoming the fastest-selling album of the 21st century and the best-selling album of 2015, and has sold well over 22 million copies to date.

Adele has promoted the release of 30 with a pair of primetime television specials — one in the US and one in the UK. She was also able to get Spotify to disable its auto-shuffle feature for albums.

Read Mary Siroky’s review of 30, and see why “Oh My God” was our Song of the Week.