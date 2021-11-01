Menu
Adele’s 30 Tracklist Includes Relatable Song Titled “I Drink Wine”

Plus, the Target exclusive deluxe edition contains an alternate version of "Easy on Me" with Chris Stapleton

Adele drinking wine
Adele, photo via Saturday Night Live
November 1, 2021 | 5:29pm ET

    Adele, she’s just like us — in one way, at least. Today, the tracklist for her upcoming album, 30, popped up on the listing for Target’s exclusive deluxe edition, and it revealed her alcoholic drink of choice: wine.

    In addition to “I Drink Wine,” there are dramatic song titles like “Cry Your Heart Out,” “Oh My God,” and “Can I Get It.” The record also includes an interlude called “All Night Parking” crediting jazz pianist and composer Erroll Garner, as well as a Target exclusive alternate version of her lead single, “Easy on Me,” with Chris Stapleton. Check out Adele’s 30 tracklist below.

    In a statement on her website announcing the record, Adele described the process of working on 30, which emotionally paralleled her recovery from divorce. “I’ve learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way,” she said. “I’ve shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones. Discovered genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with, and I feel like I’ve finally found my feelings again. I’d go so far as to say I’ve never felt more peaceful in my life.”

    Using a metaphor comparing 30 to a friend, she added, “It was my ride or die throughout the most turbulent period of my life. When I was writing it, it was my friend who came over with a bottle of wine and a takeaway to cheer me up. My wise friend who always gives the best advice. Not to forget the one who’s wild and says, ‘It’s your Saturn return babes fuck it, you only live once.'”

    Prior to the release of 30 on November 19th, Adele will premiere songs from the album and sit down for a chat with Oprah Winfrey during a two-hour CBS primetime special titled Adele One Night Only. The highly anticipated LP already looks poised to be a huge success: The aforementioned “Easy on Me,” which we named Song of the Week, broke Spotify’s record for most single day streams.

    Adele Best Songs
    Adele’s 10 Best Songs

    30 Tracklist:
    01. Strangers by Nature
    02. Easy on Me
    03. My Little Love
    04. Cry Your Heart Out
    05. Oh My God
    06. Can I Get It
    07. I Drink Wine
    08. All Night Parking Interlude (feat. Erroll Garner)
    09. Woman Like Me
    10. Hold On
    11. To Be Loved
    12. Love Is a Game
    13. Wild Wild West (Bonus Track)
    14. Can’t Be Together (Bonus Track)
    15. Easy on Me (feat. Chris Stapleton) [Bonus Track]

