Adele’s 30 Tracklist Includes Relatable Song Titled “I Drink Wine”

Adele, she’s just like us — in one way, at least. Today, the tracklist for her upcoming album, 30, popped up on the listing for Target’s exclusive deluxe edition, and it revealed her alcoholic drink of choice: wine.

In addition to “I Drink Wine,” there are dramatic song titles like “Cry Your Heart Out,” “Oh My God,” and “Can I Get It.” The record also includes an interlude called “All Night Parking” crediting jazz pianist and composer Erroll Garner, as well as a Target exclusive alternate version of her lead single, “Easy on Me,” with Chris Stapleton. Check out Adele’s 30 tracklist below.

In a statement on her website announcing the record, Adele described the process of working on 30, which emotionally paralleled her recovery from divorce. “I’ve learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way,” she said. “I’ve shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones. Discovered genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with, and I feel like I’ve finally found my feelings again. I’d go so far as to say I’ve never felt more peaceful in my life.”

Using a metaphor comparing 30 to a friend, she added, “It was my ride or die throughout the most turbulent period of my life. When I was writing it, it was my friend who came over with a bottle of wine and a takeaway to cheer me up. My wise friend who always gives the best advice. Not to forget the one who’s wild and says, ‘It’s your Saturn return babes fuck it, you only live once.'”

Prior to the release of 30 on November 19th, Adele will premiere songs from the album and sit down for a chat with Oprah Winfrey during a two-hour CBS primetime special titled Adele One Night Only. The highly anticipated LP already looks poised to be a huge success: The aforementioned “Easy on Me,” which we named Song of the Week, broke Spotify’s record for most single day streams.

30 Tracklist:

01. Strangers by Nature

02. Easy on Me

03. My Little Love

04. Cry Your Heart Out

05. Oh My God

06. Can I Get It

07. I Drink Wine

08. All Night Parking Interlude (feat. Erroll Garner)

09. Woman Like Me

10. Hold On

11. To Be Loved

12. Love Is a Game

13. Wild Wild West (Bonus Track)

14. Can’t Be Together (Bonus Track)

15. Easy on Me (feat. Chris Stapleton) [Bonus Track]

