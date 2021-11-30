Adele Announces Las Vegas Residency

Adele has announced “Weekends with Adele,” a 12-week residency taking place in the Colosseum of Las Vegas’ Caesars Palace Hotel beginning Friday, January 21st, 2022.

The powerhouse singer will perform two shows each weekend through Saturday, April 16th, 2022. You can find the full list of dates below.

Tickets will go on sale starting Tuesday, December 7th at 10:00 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan Program. In order to be eligible to purchase tickets, fans must first register between Tuesday, November 30th at 6:00 a.m. PT and Thursday, December 2nd at 11:59 p.m. PT. Only fans who register will have the chance to purchase tickets for performances on a first come, first served basis. More details can be found here.

Advertisement

The Las Vegas residency comes in support of Adele’s newly-released, record-breaking fourth album, 30. As of now, these shows mark Adele’s only confirmed US performances, and given her aversion to touring, it’s likely this will be best chance you’ll have to see her live.

Adele’s only other scheduled public performances go down at London’s Hyde Park on July 1st and 2nd, 2022.

Advertisement

Read Mary Siroky’s review of 30, and see why “Oh My God” was our Song of the Week.

Weekends with Adele Dates:

01/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum

01/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum

01/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum

01/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum

02/04 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum

02/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum

02/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum

02/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum

02/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum

02/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum

03/04 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum

03/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum

03/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum

03/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum

03/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum

03/19 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum

03/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum

03/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum

04/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum

04/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum

04/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum

04/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum

04/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum

04/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum