Adele Announces Las Vegas Residency

"Weekends with Adele" runs from January to April 2022 at the Colosseum of Las Vegas

Adele Las Vegas residency
Adele, photo by Cliff Lipson/CBS
November 30, 2021 | 9:05am ET

    Adele has announced “Weekends with Adele,” a 12-week residency taking place in the Colosseum of Las Vegas’ Caesars Palace Hotel beginning Friday, January 21st, 2022.

    The powerhouse singer will perform two shows each weekend through Saturday, April 16th, 2022. You can find the full list of dates below.

    Tickets will go on sale starting Tuesday, December 7th at 10:00 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan Program. In order to be eligible to purchase tickets, fans must first register between Tuesday, November 30th at 6:00 a.m. PT and Thursday, December 2nd at 11:59 p.m. PT. Only fans who register will have the chance to purchase tickets for performances on a first come, first served basis. More details can be found here.

    The Las Vegas residency comes in support of Adele’s newly-released, record-breaking fourth album, 30. As of now, these shows mark Adele’s only confirmed US performances, and given her aversion to touring, it’s likely this will be best chance you’ll have to see her live.

    Adele’s only other scheduled public performances go down at London’s Hyde Park on July 1st and 2nd, 2022.

    Read Mary Siroky’s review of 30, and see why “Oh My God” was our Song of the Week.

    Weekends with Adele Dates:
    01/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum
    01/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum
    01/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum
    01/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum
    02/04 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum
    02/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum
    02/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum
    02/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum
    02/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum
    02/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum
    03/04 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum
    03/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum
    03/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum
    03/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum
    03/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum
    03/19 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum
    03/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum
    03/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum
    04/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum
    04/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum
    04/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum
    04/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum
    04/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum
    04/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum

    Weekends with Adele

Adele Announces Las Vegas Residency

