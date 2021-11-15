Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Adele’s One Night Only Concert Indicates a Great Heartbreak Album Is on the Horizon: Recap

The vocalist got candid with Oprah and debuted three new songs from 30

adele one night only recap
Adele, photo by Cliff Lipson/CBS
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mary Siroky
Follow
November 15, 2021 | 10:52am ET

    Oh, Adele, how we’ve missed you.

    On Sunday, November 14th, the record-breaking singer-songwriter made a return to live performance with Adele: One Night Only on CBS, which featured some of the artist’s greatest hits, a vulnerable interview with Oprah, and a peek at that highly-anticipated new music head of this Friday (November 19th), when 30 will arrive in full.

    The event was gorgeously staged and shot at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles. Adele gifted the (extremely star-studded) audience with her signature vocals, strong as ever, against a surreal sunset in the Hollywood Hills.

    Advertisement

    From the first notes of “Hello,” it became very clear: Adele is not here to play. This album, which we’ve waited six or so years for, is going to be a doozy. Adele is so effortlessly charming, though, humorous in a way that balances out the heartbreak woven into her music, that the night felt like nothing less than a welcome celebration.

    It might’ve made a fun game to drink every time a celebrity was shown in the audience, which Adele explained was made up of a mix of close friends and complete strangers. Seth Rogen was arguably having the best time of anyone there, but between shots of Leonardo DiCaprio, Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union, Gordon Ramsay, Donald Glover, and so many others, it was a lovely reminder that at the end of the day, we all just love some Adele — many of Hollywood’s biggest stars included.

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Tyler The Creator Day N Vegas

Day N Vegas 2021 Sunday Gallery: Tyler, the Creator, SZA, Lil Uzi Vert and More

November 15, 2021

Doja Cat, Lil Baby, and Baby Keem at Day N Vegas, photos by Travis Ball

Day N Vegas 2021 Saturday Gallery: Lil Baby, Doja Cat, Baby Keem & Tinashe

November 14, 2021

Day N Vegas Friday gallery

Day N Vegas 2021 Friday Gallery: Thundercat, Polo G, Madlib & Ari Lennox

November 13, 2021

HER Apollo Theater Recap

H.E.R. Dazzles at NYC's Apollo Theater for SiriusXM and Pandora's Small Stage Series: Recap

November 3, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Adele’s One Night Only Concert Indicates a Great Heartbreak Album Is on the Horizon: Recap

Menu Shop Search Sale