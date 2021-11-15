Adele’s One Night Only Concert Indicates a Great Heartbreak Album Is on the Horizon: Recap

Oh, Adele, how we’ve missed you.

On Sunday, November 14th, the record-breaking singer-songwriter made a return to live performance with Adele: One Night Only on CBS, which featured some of the artist’s greatest hits, a vulnerable interview with Oprah, and a peek at that highly-anticipated new music head of this Friday (November 19th), when 30 will arrive in full.

The event was gorgeously staged and shot at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles. Adele gifted the (extremely star-studded) audience with her signature vocals, strong as ever, against a surreal sunset in the Hollywood Hills.

Advertisement

From the first notes of “Hello,” it became very clear: Adele is not here to play. This album, which we’ve waited six or so years for, is going to be a doozy. Adele is so effortlessly charming, though, humorous in a way that balances out the heartbreak woven into her music, that the night felt like nothing less than a welcome celebration.

It might’ve made a fun game to drink every time a celebrity was shown in the audience, which Adele explained was made up of a mix of close friends and complete strangers. Seth Rogen was arguably having the best time of anyone there, but between shots of Leonardo DiCaprio, Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union, Gordon Ramsay, Donald Glover, and so many others, it was a lovely reminder that at the end of the day, we all just love some Adele — many of Hollywood’s biggest stars included.

Advertisement