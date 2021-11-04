Menu
Comedian Aida Rodriguez Battles Road Rage in Fighting Words Special Clip: Exclusive

FIghting Words, her new hourlong comedy special, arrives on HBO Max today, November 4th

Aida Rodriguez: Fighting Words (HBO Max)
November 4, 2021 | 12:00pm ET

    Aida Rodriguez tries to suppress her road rage in a new clip from Fighting Words, her hourlong comedy special coming to HBO Max today, November 4th.

    Rodriguez is still buzzing from her recent half-hour set on They Ready, a Netflix comedy series produced by Tiffany Haddish and Wanda Sykes. The actor, writer, and comedian filmed Fighting Words in the Bronx during Hurricane Ida, an experience she tells Consequence was “hilarious — it was so my life.”

    Her incredible story includes being kidnapped twice, and surviving a period of homelessness with her children. She finds humor in both her own past and the headlines, turning personal history and our collective experiences into her own quirky jokes. Fighting Words ends with a travel documentary, as Rodriguez explores her heritage in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic and reunites with her estranged father.

    In this exclusive clip, Rodriguez finally admits to having a road rage problem when she began “making psychological assessments about people based on how they drive.” Drivers who won’t let you merge, tailgaters, and those who neglect the turn signal all get put under her microscope, as you can see in the snippet below.

    Rodriguez also tells Consequence about developing a half-hour comedy series for HBO Max based on her life, her friendship with Haddish, and more. Check out the Q&A after the jump.

