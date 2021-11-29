Aimee Mann on Sad Songs, Mental Health, and Queens of The Summer Hotel

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Aimee Mann catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about Queens of The Summer Hotel, an album that was written as the musical accompaniment for a planned stage adaptation of the book Girl, Interrupted.

Advertisement

Related Video

The singer-songwriter discusses the heavy subject matter, her own experiences with depression and mental health, dissociation, spending time in a treatment center, and how it all relates to the characters and lyrics within the songs. Mann also tells us about the freeing nature of writing stage music and directing the music towards the Burt Bacharach period of the late-’60s.

Elsewhere, she also talks about dueting on Badfinger’s “Name of the Game” for Susanna Hoffs’ new album. Later in the podcast, revisit a pair of 2021 interviews with Mann in which she touches on her Charmer LP and joins Joe Henry and Karin Bergquist (Over the Rhine) to talk music and film.

Listen what Aimee Mann has to say about Queens of The Summer Hotel and more above or via the YouTube player below, and then make sure you’re subscribed to Kyle Meredith With… wherever you get your podcasts.

Advertisement

For more information on all our shows, you can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network. In fact, you can also listen to Mann’s recent appearance on CPN’s Going There with Dr. Mike, during which she discussed the isolation of obsessive thinking and anxiety for Suicide Prevention Month.