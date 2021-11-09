Menu
Alanis Morissette Developing ABC Sitcom Inspired by Her Life

She will pen original music for Relatable and serve as an executive producer

alanis morissette relatable sitcom abc
Alanis Morissette, photo by Sam Tabone/WireImage
November 8, 2021 | 8:50pm ET

    The Alanis Morissette renaissance is making its way to the small screen. ABC is currently developing a sitcom titled Relatable, which is loosely based on the family life of the ’90s rock legend.

    Per the series description, the single-camera comedy follows a 40-something woman, married with three kids, who spent her young adult life as an international rock star, famous for her self-penned anthems of female rage and teen angst. Now the “voice of her generation,” though deeply bonded with her family, can’t quite get the next generation living in her house to listen to her.

    Morrissette will pen original music for the show and serve as an executive producer, with her life “loosely” informing the writing and stories — though the characters will be fictional and non-biographical. Elizabeth Beckwith (ABC’s The Goldbergs) and showrunner Christopher Moynihan (Man Up) co-created the pilot and will pen the script.

    Morissette is currently on the 25th anniversary tour of her classic album Jagged Little Pill. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.

    She also served as a judge on the singing competition show Alter Ego, which is currently airing on Fox, and recently appeared as Starlene the Hermit Crab in an episode of Madagascar: A Little Wild.

