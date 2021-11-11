Menu
Testament’s Alex Skolnick Shares Video for New Song “Florida Man Blues” feat. Brian Posehn: Stream

The first full-fledged blues song from the Alex Skolnick Trio

alex skolnick trio florida man blues video
Alex Skolnick Trio, photo by Rob Kassabian
November 11, 2021 | 5:54pm ET

    Testament guitarist Alex Skolnick has shared the video for his new song with the Alex Skolnick Trio, “Florida Man Blues.” The clip features cameos by heavy metal comedians Brian Posehn and Dave Hill.

    Skolnick wrote and recorded the track with his band back in 2019. After sitting on the song for nearly two years, the guitarist finally shared the blues-based romp, which is clearly inspired by the “Florida Man” meme headlines coming out of the Sunshine State.

    A comedic song needed a comedic clip, so Skolnick tapped Adam Dubin for “Florida Man Blues.” Dubin co-directed the Beastie Boys’ legendary “Fight for Your Right” video, and Skolnick even smashes a TV with a sledgehammer in homage to Adam Yauch. Posehn and Hill make humorous appearances, the latter as an alligator-carrying booze enthusiast. After all, it’s Florida, man!

    “It gives me great pleasure to finally release this video,” Skolnick said in a press statement. “We can all use a good dose of solid blues and good humor during these times. I’m grateful to everyone involved, from tracking to filming, especially Adam, who believed in this song and felt it deserved a video as big as, well… Florida.”

    Watch the video for the Alex Skolnick Trio’s new song “Florida Man Blues” below.

    Testament’s Alex Skolnick Unleashes New Rap Song “Wear a F**king Mask”: Stream

    During the pandemic, Skolnick garnered headlines with topical songs like his hip-hop debut “Wear a F**king Mask.” Before that, he made his political stance abundantly clear with the track “Trump Sucks.”

