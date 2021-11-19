Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Alice Glass Announces Debut Solo Album PREY//IV, Shares “BABY TEETH”: Stream

The 13-track LP drops in late January

Alice Glass, photo by Kristen Jan Wong + Lucas David
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
November 19, 2021 | 12:00am ET

    More than seven years after a tumultuous departure from Crystal Castles, Alice Glass is ready to debut her first solo album, PREY//IV. Out on January 28th, 2022, it includes the newly revealed lead single “BABY TEETH,” which is streaming below.

    Spanning 13 tracks, the studio effort also includes “SUFFER AND SWALLOW,” which Glass delivered earlier this year while first teasing the then-untitled album. It’s her second solo project following her 2017 self-titled EP. Pre-orders for PREY//IV are ongoing.

    The glitchy “BABY TEETH” features upbeat production belying the subject matter that lies beneath. In a statement, Glass described it as “probably the darkest and most hopeless track on my record, but it sounds misleadingly hopeful,” adding that she likes to make songs that fans can dance to when they’re sad.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    She continued by explaining how the track embraces despair. “It understands that violence against the vulnerable is inevitable, and it probably always will be,” she said. “There will always be people that prey on others for their own gain, sometimes ruining lives for the most fleeting selfish pleasures. This is human nature, and it hurts too much to think about.”

    “And sometimes, the only power it feels like we have left is to say, ‘Hey, you can’t hurt me, because I’m hurting myself first. I’ve beat you to it,'” she added. “It’s bleak, but this is a reality many of us struggle with. It isn’t fair. It never will be.”

    Stream “BABY TEETH” below, followed by the PREY//IV artwork and tracklist.

    Advertisement

    PREY//IV Artwork:

    alice glass new album artwork prey iv baby teeth new song stream

    PREY//IV Tracklist:
    01. Prey
    02. Pinned Beneath Limbs
    03. Love Is Violence
    04. Baby Teeth
    05. Everybody Else
    06. The Hunted
    07. Fair Game
    08. Witch Hunt
    09. Suffer and Swallow
    10. Suffer in Peace
    11. Animosity
    12. I Trusted You
    13. Sorrow Ends

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Saba new album 2021

Saba Sets Release Date for New Album, Drops "Stop That": Stream

November 18, 2021

fka twigs central cee measure of a man new single the kings man soundtrack stream

FKA twigs Teams with Central Cee for "Measure of a Man": Stream

November 18, 2021

animals as leaders new album parrhesia

Animals as Leaders Announce New Album Parrhesia, Share "The Problem of Other Minds": Stream

November 18, 2021

Eddie Vedder Sets Release Date for New Album Earthling, Shares "The Haves": Stream

November 18, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Alice Glass Announces Debut Solo Album PREY//IV, Shares "BABY TEETH": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale