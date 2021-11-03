Menu
alt-J Share New Single “Get Better”: Stream

Plus, you can enter a charity contest to win a guitar inscribed with the song's lyrics

alt-j get better new song single stream music video the dream photo by rosie matheson
alt-J, photo by Rosie Matheson
ben kaye consequence of sound editorial director writer photographer
November 3, 2021 | 2:06pm ET

    alt-J are back with “Get Better,” the second single from their forthcoming album The Dream.

    The plaintive song is essentially a two-hander, with dummer Thom Sonny Green sitting this one out. Instead, Joe Newman strums out gentle acoustic notes while Gus Unger-Hamilton joins in with harmonies and subtle piano. As Newman describes it, the track “is the union of two songs.” One was a little improvisation he sang to his partner, Darcy Wallace, back in 2018: “Get better, my Darcy/ I know you can.” The second was a chord progression written during lockdown while Newman thought of the thousands of bereaved around the world.

    “I felt nervous heat when writing ‘Get Better,” Newman said in a press statement. “The context of the Coronavirus pandemic lent my words a chilling weight and gave me a new sense of responsibility as a lyricist. Whilst the direct events described are fictional, I believe — or I hope — that it’s emotionally the most honest song I’ve written.”

    Related Video

    The lyrics certainly impacted Unger-Hamilton, who said he “broke down” after hearing the demo. “A big, big cry,” he recalled. “A cry of the year.”

    “Get Better” comes with a lovely animated video from pixel artist Stefanie Grunwald. Check it out below.

    alt-J Guests on Kyle Meredith With...
     Editor's Pick
    alt-J Talk Radiohead Inspirations, Why They Consider Themselves a “Folk Band,” and the Need for Catchy Songs

    If you too are moved by “Get Better,” you can enter a charity auction to win a Larrivee P-05 guitar — just like the one Newman used to record the song and write much of The Dream — inscribed with the track’s lyrics. Proceeds benefit Plan International, a charity focused on creating lasting equality for girls and protection for the rights of children in over 50 countries. Enter here, and see the prize guitar ahead.

    The Dream, which was first previewed with lead single “U&ME,” awakens on February 11th. alt-J will support the release on a 2022 tour with Portugal. the Man, Sir Chloe, and Cherry Glazerr; tickets can be found via Ticketmaster.

    alt-j get better new song single stream music video the dream charity auction plan international

