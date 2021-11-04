AMC to Sell Popcorn Outside of Theaters

AMC is bringing its popcorn to the people. Starting next year, the theater chain will begin selling the movie-watching must-have in shopping malls across America.

AMC Theaters Perfectly Popcorn will also reportedly be available in 2022 via home delivery services, meaning movie buffs will be able to enjoy theater-quality popcorn in the comfort of their own at-home movie nights. The brand also plans to eventually expand by offering prepackaged and microwaveable varieties of the snack at retail outlets such as grocery and convenience stores in the near future.

“AMC knows popcorn ever so well. On our busiest days, AMC Theatres currently pops in the range of 50 tons of popcorn per day,” Adam Aron, the company’s CEO and chairman of the board revealed in a statement to announce the expansion. “But the popularity of popcorn extends well beyond the doors of our movie theatres. With this new AMC initiative, we expect to reach entirely new segments of the U.S. population with our popular AMC Theatres Perfectly Popcorn.”

Advertisement

Related Video

By the end of the 2022, the chain aims to have popcorn for sale in at least 15 shopping centers without AMC Theaters — with numerous others planned to launch throughout the following year.

The move comes in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic’s devastating blow to the experience of going to the cinema, from which the industry has yet to fully recover. While films like Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and No Time to Die have seen steadily growing numbers as more masked patrons flock to theaters, the latter remains the only movie since the start of the pandemic to surpass $100 million dollars at the worldwide box office (sans the Chinese market).