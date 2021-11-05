Menu
Aminé Unveils New Project TWOPOINTFIVE: Stream

A sequel of sorts to 2018's ONEPOINTFIVE

Aminé, photo by Lucas Creighton
November 5, 2021 | 12:09pm ET

    Aminé has released his latest project TWOPOINTFIVE via CLBN. Stream it below on Apple Music and Spotify.

    Clocking in at a brief 26 minutes, TWOPOINTFIVE contains the Pokémon name-dropping lead single “Charmander,” as well as tracks like the opener “YiPiYaY” and “Dididumduhduh.” It serves as a sequel of sorts to Aminé’s 2018 project ONEPOINTFIVE and is a direct follow-up to his 2020 sophomore album Limbo.

    “I worked a lot on Limbo,” explained the Portland rapper in an interview with Apple Music about the project. “It was almost mentally tiring for me because it was a lot of rewriting of verses and a lot of trying to construct this body of work that really hit a certain like line that I was trying to hit. And for this new stuff, I’m just trying to have fun. I don’t care what anyone thinks,”

    He added in a separate statement: “The POINTFIVE projects are the breaks in between albums, where I give myself the freedom to make music without expectations, focusing instead of spontaneity and the best of what comes from stream of conscious creation, which is why they arrive unexpectedly without a long rollout.”

    Stream TWOPOINTFIVE and check out the trippy cover art and complete tracklist below.

    Last month, Aminé dished on his role as Darnell in HBO’s Insecure ahead of the premiere of the Issa Rae-led show’s fifth and final season. Last December, he also dropped the deluxe version of Limbo and collaborated with Rico Nasty on the Nightmare Vacation album cut “Back & Forth.”

    TWOPOINTFIVE Artwork:

    TWOPOINTFIVE Tracklist:
    01. YiPiYaY
    02. Colors
    03. NEO
    04. OKWME
    05. Dididumduhduh
    06. Twisted!
    07. Charmander
    08. Mad Funny Freestyle
    09. Van Gogh
    10. Between the Lines
    11. Sh!t2Luz
    12. meant2b

