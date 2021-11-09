Amyl and the Sniffers Announce 2022 North American Tour

Melbourne punks Amyl and the Sniffers are heading to the states. The Australian rockers released their sophomore LP, Comfort to Me, back in September, and now they’ve unveiled an accompanying tour.
Starting with a previously announced, immediately sold-out show in Brooklyn this December, Amy Taylor and company begin their 2022 trek with two shows at Austin’s Hotel Vegas in April. After two nights in Texas, the band loops clockwise across America and even pops into Canada for a few dates. The tour wraps up in Baltimore in May.
Tickets go on sale Friday, and you can book your seat through Ticketmaster. Check out the full itinerary below.
Amyl and the Sniffers 2021-2022 Tour Dates:
12/06 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
04/26 — Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas
04/27 — Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas
05/06 — San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
05/07 — San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
05/09 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Ballroom
05/10 — Vancouver BC @ Rickshaw
05/11 — Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
05/13 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
05/14 — Chicago, IL @ Logan Square Auditorium
05/16 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
05/17 — Montreal, QC @ La Tulipe
05/19 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
05/21 — Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
05/22 — Baltimore, MD @ Ram’s Head Live