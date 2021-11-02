Everything We Know About Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s An Evening with Silk Sonic (So Far)

In late February of this year, veteran hitmakers Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak teamed up to form a supergroup called Silk Sonic. The arrival of their debut single, “Leave the Door Open,” was accompanied by the official announcement of an upcoming album, which immediately became one of the most highly anticipated releases of 2021.

Simply titled An Evening with Silk Sonic, the collaborative project will also contain Mars and .Paak’s summer jam, “Skate,” as well as a forthcoming single titled “Smokin Out the Window.”

The duo has described the album’s sound as based in the ’60s and ’70s, “the old school.” Inspired by Aretha Franklin, James Brown, Miles Davis, Stevie Wonder, and Prince, it’s meant to create feel-good vibes in “in times like the time we’re in right now.”

Below, Consequence has rounded up everything there is to know about Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s Silk Sonic album — from its release date and title to the cover art.