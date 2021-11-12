Menu
Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars Unveil New Album An Evening with Silk Sonic: Stream

With a little help from Thundercat and Bootsy Collins

Silk Sonic, photo courtesy of artist
November 12, 2021 | 12:00am ET

    Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak are sliding into your ear space with their debut album as Silk Sonic, An Evening with Silk SonicStream it below with Apple Music and Spotify.

    The collaboration is the audio equivalent of a velour floor-length smoking jacket. It features narration from Bootsy Collins, production from D’Mile, and an appearance by the boss of the bass, Thundercat. In an interview with Rolling Stone, .Paak said they hope to capture the feeling of “the old school,” with Mars adding that the album exists to bring joy.

    “We feel our purpose is this,” he said. “We need to light up a stage, put the fear of God in anyone performing before us or after us, and bring so much joy to the people we’re in front of and the people listening. Especially in times like the time we’re in right now.”

    Previously, Silk Sonic shared the singles, “Leave the Door Open,” “Skate,” and “Smokin Out the Window.”

    An Evening with Silk Sonic Artwork:

    Bruno Mars Anderson .Paak An Evening with Silk Sonic New Debut Album Artwork

    An Evening with Silk Sonic Tracklist:
    01. Silk Sonic Intro
    02. Leave the Door Open
    03. Fly as Me
    04. After Last Night (feat. Thundercat and Bootsy Collins)
    05. Smokin Out the Window
    06. Put on a Smile
    07. 777
    08. Skate
    09. Blast Off

