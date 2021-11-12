Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars Unveil New Album An Evening with Silk Sonic: Stream

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak are sliding into your ear space with their debut album as Silk Sonic, An Evening with Silk Sonic. Stream it below with Apple Music and Spotify.

The collaboration is the audio equivalent of a velour floor-length smoking jacket. It features narration from Bootsy Collins, production from D’Mile, and an appearance by the boss of the bass, Thundercat. In an interview with Rolling Stone, .Paak said they hope to capture the feeling of “the old school,” with Mars adding that the album exists to bring joy.

“We feel our purpose is this,” he said. “We need to light up a stage, put the fear of God in anyone performing before us or after us, and bring so much joy to the people we’re in front of and the people listening. Especially in times like the time we’re in right now.”

Previously, Silk Sonic shared the singles, “Leave the Door Open,” “Skate,” and “Smokin Out the Window.”

An Evening with Silk Sonic Artwork:

An Evening with Silk Sonic Tracklist:

01. Silk Sonic Intro

02. Leave the Door Open

03. Fly as Me

04. After Last Night (feat. Thundercat and Bootsy Collins)

05. Smokin Out the Window

06. Put on a Smile

07. 777

08. Skate

09. Blast Off