And Just Like That... Teaser Reveals Next Chapter of Sex and the City: Watch

Today is a good day for Sex and the City fans who’ve been waiting with bated breath to catch the next chapter of their favorite series. HBO Max has shared the teaser trailer for And Just Like That… and revealed the sequel will be premiering in less than a month.

“They say some things never change, but the truth is life is full of surprises,” narrates Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw during the clip. “And as your story unfolds, the city reinvents itself. And just like that, a new chapter begins.”

The teaser shows Carrie reuniting with Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte York Goldenblatt (Kristin Davis), while providing brief glimpses at their new lives, 20 years later. Fans get a shot of Carrie with Big while Charlotte is shown at her child’s recital. We also see the late Willie Garson Stanford Blatch.

Per WarnerMedia, the 10-episode, half-hour series will follow the trio as they “navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.”

Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall) will not be appearing in the sequel. She’s been feuding with Parker for years and is not returning for the sequel.

Based on Candace Bushnell’s book of the same name, Sex and the City ran for six seasons between 1998 and 2004. Two feature-length films followed in 2008 and 2010. There were plans for a third movie in 2017, but the project was apparently scrapped after Cattrall refused to participate.

And Just Like That… will debut on HBO Max with its first two episodes on December 9th. Subsequent episodes will release one at a time on the following Thursdays.