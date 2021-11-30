Sex and the City Does A Victory Lap in And Just Like That Trailer: Watch

Carrie Bradshaw and company seem to have it all figured out in their 50s — at least that’s what the trailer for And Just Like That, HBO Max’s upcoming Sex and the City sequel series, will have you believe. The streaming platform shared the official trailer for the show today ahead of its premiere on December 9th.

“The more I live, the more I find that if you have good friends in your corner, anything’s possible,” Sarah Jessica Parker says as Bradshaw at the beginning of the trailer. Soon enough, she’s joined by her own good friends, Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte York Goldenblatt (Kristin Davis), and the inspirational quotes keep coming. “And just like that, after all the years and all the changes, you’re still you.”

According to HBO Max, across 10 half-hour episodes, And Just Like That sees the crew “navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.” The trailer depicts Carrie luxuriating in a huge apartment with Big (Chris Noth), Charlotte attending her daughter’s piano recital with Harry (Evan Handler), and Miranda discussing the pros and cons of being a girlboss with cast newcomer Nicole Ari Parker. The late Willie Garson returns as Stanford Blatch, and Sara Ramirez joins the cast as well.

One character who apparently didn’t make the good friends list is Kim Cattrall’s fiery Samantha Jones, who does not appear in the sequel. Cattrall and Parker have been feuding for years, so it looks like the show will have to find its infamous spice somewhere else.

Based on Candace Bushnell’s book of the same name, Sex and the City ran for six seasons between 1998 and 2004. Two feature-length films followed in 2008 and 2010. There were plans for a third movie in 2017, but the project was apparently scrapped after Cattrall refused to participate.

Watch the trailer for And Just Like That below. The first two episodes of the series premiere on HBO Max December 9th, with the remaining episodes releasing one at a time on the following Thursdays.

