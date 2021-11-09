Menu
Arca Announces New Album KicK iii, Shares “Electra Rex”: Stream

The third installment of her KicK anthology arrives on the same day as the second one

Arca, photo by Unax LaFuente
Arca, photo by Unax LaFuente
November 9, 2021 | 12:34pm ET

    Arca fans have a lot to look forward to later this year. The artist has just announced KicK iii, the latest installment in her KicK anthology, will be out on December 3rd — the same date as the second album KicK ii. She’s also shared a video for the KicK iii cut “Electra Rex.”

    The Venezuelan artist returns to her club roots on KicK iii, which she described in a statement as the “most incendiary entry in the kick universe.” She added, “The album is a portal directly into the more manic, violently euphoric and aggressively psychedelic sound palettes in the series.”

    “Electra Rex” revels in this chaos. The sounds of metal clamor against the artist’s distorted voice, and in the Carlota Guerrero-directed video, she stands surrounded by an adoring posse. Watch the video below, followed by the KicK iii artwork and tracklist. Pre-orders are ongoing.

    Related Video

    In a statement, Arca explained, “Electra Rex is a new archetype I propose in reference to commonly understood ideas of Freud regarding the oedipal complex — Oedipus Rex kills the father and unknowingly making love to the mother. Electra complex posits the binary opposite: killing the mother and unknowingly making love to the father.”

    She continued, “And so I am the first to propose a nonbinary psychosexual narrative to avoid falling into the same generational tragic blind spots. Electra Rex, a merging of both names, an integration of both Oedipus Rex and Electra: Electra Rex it kills both parents and has sex with itself, and chooses to live.”

    Just last week, Arca shared the singles “Prada/Rakata” with a video by Frederik Heyman. Before that, she announced KicK ii with the Sia-featuring single “Born Yesterday” and unveiled the KicK iii single “Incendio” to promote a concert film benefitting trans and nonbinary people in Italy.

    KicK iii Artwork:

    arca kick iii new album electra rex stream

    KicK iii Tracklist:
    01. Bruja
    02. Incendio
    03. Morbo
    04. Fiera
    05. Skullqueen
    06. Electra Rex
    07. Ripples
    08. Rubberneck
    09. Señorita
    10. My 2
    11. Intimate Flesh
    12. Joya

