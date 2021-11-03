Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Arca Shares New Singles “Prada/Rakata”: Stream

The tracks are the latest preview of the upcoming KiCK ii

arca prada/rakata music video watch kick ii new singles
Arca’s “Prada/Rakata” music video
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
November 3, 2021 | 1:10pm ET

    Arca has released their new singles “Prada/Rakata” along with an accompanying music video. Watch it below.

    The avant-garde clip features the experimental artist in a series of futuristic scenes, including a factory with human bodies strung up by their feet and a dark room filled with dancing Arca clones. In a separate room, they’re surrounded by lasers etching words like “second puberty” into a platform as a team of spectral oxen keep the machinery running.

    “‘Prada’ is about celebrating psychosexual versatility; a song explicitly about transness and nonbinary modes of relating the sexual energy of the collective subconscious as a celebration of life,” the non-binary artist explained in a statement, adding, “‘Rakata’ is a song about seduction, about wanting to devour the entire world out of a desire to fuck, without shame, free from condemnation, about sex as a life impulse in the face of death.” Watch the visual for “Prada/Rakata” below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The two tracks are set to be featured on Arca’s upcoming album KiCK ii, which is slated for release December 3rd via XL Recordings. It will serve as a sequel to 2020’s KiCk iand pre-orders are ongoing.

    In September, Arca dropped new one-off single “Incendio” in the lead-up to their Dice.fm concert film to benefit Casa Rifugio Marcella, an Italian shelter for trans and nonbinary victims of violence and discrimination. The artist also recently appeared on Lady Gaga’s Dawn of Chromatica: The Remix Album, remixing No. 1 Ariana Grande collab “Rain on Me.”

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

sunn o metta benevolence live album

Sunn O))) Announce Live Album Recorded at BBC, Share "Troubled Air": Stream

November 3, 2021

ought band break up cola us girls fire talk blank curtain baby's all right

Ought Break Up, Tim Darcy and Ben Stidworthy Form New Band Cola

November 3, 2021

jenny lewis puppy and a truck new song stream

Jenny Lewis Shares New Song "Puppy and a Truck": Stream

November 3, 2021

terrace martin drones new album leave us be stream

Terrace Martin Announces New Album Drones, Shares "Leave Us Be": Stream

November 2, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Arca Shares New Singles "Prada/Rakata": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale