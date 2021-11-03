Arca Shares New Singles “Prada/Rakata”: Stream

Arca has released their new singles “Prada/Rakata” along with an accompanying music video. Watch it below.

The avant-garde clip features the experimental artist in a series of futuristic scenes, including a factory with human bodies strung up by their feet and a dark room filled with dancing Arca clones. In a separate room, they’re surrounded by lasers etching words like “second puberty” into a platform as a team of spectral oxen keep the machinery running.

“‘Prada’ is about celebrating psychosexual versatility; a song explicitly about transness and nonbinary modes of relating the sexual energy of the collective subconscious as a celebration of life,” the non-binary artist explained in a statement, adding, “‘Rakata’ is a song about seduction, about wanting to devour the entire world out of a desire to fuck, without shame, free from condemnation, about sex as a life impulse in the face of death.” Watch the visual for “Prada/Rakata” below.

The two tracks are set to be featured on Arca’s upcoming album KiCK ii, which is slated for release December 3rd via XL Recordings. It will serve as a sequel to 2020’s KiCk i, and pre-orders are ongoing.

In September, Arca dropped new one-off single “Incendio” in the lead-up to their Dice.fm concert film to benefit Casa Rifugio Marcella, an Italian shelter for trans and nonbinary victims of violence and discrimination. The artist also recently appeared on Lady Gaga’s Dawn of Chromatica: The Remix Album, remixing No. 1 Ariana Grande collab “Rain on Me.”

