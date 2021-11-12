Arctic Monkeys’ New Album Likely Coming in 2022

Arctic Monkeys’ new album will likely arrive in 2022, according to the band’s drummer, Matt Helders.

Helders spoke about the long-awaited follow-up 2018’s Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino during a recent appearance on BBC Radio (via NME).

Asked if the new album was “ready to go,” Helders confirmed, “Yeah, pretty much, yeah. It was a bit disjointed how we had to do it, and there are bits to finish off, but yeah, it’s all in the works.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Helders said that the band intends to release the as-yet-untitled record next year. “Hopefully we can get out and tour next summer,” he added.

Speaking of the album’s sonic direction, Helders remarked, “We tend to always move it on a little bit. For us, because we’re so involved in it, it always makes sense. They always kind of pick up where the other one left off in a way. It makes sense when you think about it in the context of the last record. But we always do try and do something a bit different – it’s kind of hard to describe. You can tell it’s the same band.”

Earlier this year, Helders teamed up with 11-year-old music sensation Nandi Bushwell to perform a few Arctic Monkeys songs. The band also recently put out a live album to support War Child UK.

Advertisement