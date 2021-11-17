The What Podcast on the Aftermath of Astroworld

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block;width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As the news from Astroworld continues to breaks hearts, The What Podcast explores the aftermath of the tragedy. Will there be an impact on how future festivals handle security or capacity? What about artist’s responsibility?

On a lighter note, Brad, Barry, and Lord Taco also make some early predictions for the Bonnaroo 2022 lineup, and discuss the new adaptation of Dune. (Spoiler: Barry is not a dragon.)

Take a listen to the new episode now

Launched in 2018, The What began as a place for two Roo vets to share their love for the greatest festival in the country. Since then, it’s expanded into a podcast that covers the entire North American music festival landscape, as well as the general touring industry. When not dissecting schedules and mulling over the latest headlines, the hosts interview artists like Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien, Lizzo, and Deftones’ Sergio Vega, well as industry insiders like Ashley Capps (AC Entertainment) and Jim Burress (Columbia Records). If you’re a live music junkie, this podcast is for you

