Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Astroworld: Ninth Person Dies from Injuries Sustained at Festival

Bharti Shahani, a 22-year-old Texas A&M University student, passed away on Wednesday

Bharti Shahani
Bharti Shahani, photo courtesy of family
Advertisement
Advertisement
November 11, 2021 | 3:15pm ET

    A ninth person has died from injuries suffered at last week’s Astroworld Festival. Bharti Shahani, a 22-year-old Texas A&M University student, passed away on the evening of Wednesday, November 10th.

    Shahani “lost her battle from the horrific, horrific injuries that she sustained” at Astroworld, her family’s attorney, James Lassiter, announced on Thursday. “This was a monumental travesty from start to finish. From the performer down to the ticket sales, everyone gets an ‘F.’ It failed at every level.”

    Prior to her passing, Shahani had been on a ventilator, with no signs of brain activity. Her family said she had suffered multiple heart attacks.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    A GoFundMe was established to cover the cost of Shahani’s medical bills. As of Thursday afternoon, the family had raised close to $60,000 in donations.

    Eight other people, ranging in age from 14 to 27, were killed at Astroworld. At least 25 others were hospitalized — including a nine-year-old boy who remains in a state of medically induced coma.

    Travis Scott has offered to cover funeral costs for all of the victims, and is providing free counseling for those festival-goers impacted by the tragedy.

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

geese artist of the month band or sham

Geese Play a Game of Band or Sham

November 11, 2021

Kaytranada Announces New Intimidated EP

Kaytranada Announces New Intimidated EP Featuring Thundercat, H.E.R.

November 11, 2021

Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free: The Making of Wildflowers

Tom Petty Doc, Somewhere You Feel Free, Premieres on YouTube: Watch

November 11, 2021

duran duran interview

Duran Duran on 40 Years of Their Debut Album -- And What's in Store for the Next 40: “It’s an Ongoing Dialogue”

November 11, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Astroworld: Ninth Person Dies from Injuries Sustained at Festival

Menu Shop Search Sale