Astroworld: Ninth Person Dies from Injuries Sustained at Festival

A ninth person has died from injuries suffered at last week’s Astroworld Festival. Bharti Shahani, a 22-year-old Texas A&M University student, passed away on the evening of Wednesday, November 10th.

Shahani “lost her battle from the horrific, horrific injuries that she sustained” at Astroworld, her family’s attorney, James Lassiter, announced on Thursday. “This was a monumental travesty from start to finish. From the performer down to the ticket sales, everyone gets an ‘F.’ It failed at every level.”

Prior to her passing, Shahani had been on a ventilator, with no signs of brain activity. Her family said she had suffered multiple heart attacks.

A GoFundMe was established to cover the cost of Shahani’s medical bills. As of Thursday afternoon, the family had raised close to $60,000 in donations.

Eight other people, ranging in age from 14 to 27, were killed at Astroworld. At least 25 others were hospitalized — including a nine-year-old boy who remains in a state of medically induced coma.

Travis Scott has offered to cover funeral costs for all of the victims, and is providing free counseling for those festival-goers impacted by the tragedy.

