Astroworld Security Guard Recants Story That He Was Pricked in the Neck with Drugs

The Astroworld security guard who previously claimed he was pricked in the neck with drugs during Friday’s mayhem has walked back his story.

During a press conference held in the immediate aftermath of Astroworld, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner acknowledged a report that an unknown individual may have injected other people with drugs. “We do have a report of a security officer… who was reaching over to restrain a citizen and he felt a prick in his neck,” Chief Finner said at the time. “He went unconscious and they administered Narcan and he was revived. The medical staff did notice a prick that was similar to if somebody was trying to inject.”

However, after following up with the security guard in question, detectives were told a different story.

Advertisement

Related Video

“We did locate that security guard. His story is not consistent” with those previous claims, Chief Finner told reporters during a press conference on Wednesday. “He says he was struck in his head, he went unconscious, and he woke up in the security tent. He says that no one injected drugs into him.”

Elsewhere during the press conference, Chief Finner made a point to note that Astroworld’s promoter, Live Nation, was responsible for securing the mosh pits, and said there appears to be discrepancy in the number of private security guards contracted for the event compared to the number who physically showed up. He also confirmed that Live Nation had the ultimate authority to end the event early (Travis Scott continued to perform for almost 40 minutes after a “mass casualty incident” had been declared — and he went to Dave and Buster’s after the show).