Donald Glover reappeared on Twitter this Halloween to share a teaser trailer for the upcoming Atlanta Season 3.

Word came from FX chief John Landgraf back in August that the long-in-development follow-up to 2018’s Atlanta: Robbin’ Season would finally arrive in early 2022. While we don’t yet have a firm date for the hit show’s return, we do now have an early peek.

Glover tweeted out a link to a website called Gilga, which only seems to function between 8:00 p.m. and 3:00 a.m. local time. If you go in while the site’s live, though, you’re treated to a short one-minute teaser for Atlanta Season 3. As voices grow increasingly louder while they chant, “It’s after the end of the world; don’t you know that yet?,” we’re given quick shots of a variety of settings. Some look like European canals and museums, others are overturned and stacked chairs in front of three TV screens that show someone eating pasta, and a darkly lit speakeasy where a peacock stands on a railing.

Advertisement

Related Video

The finally scene shows Paper Boi (Bryan Tyree Henry) sitting a table while two individuals stand with their noses towards the wall behind him. He’s wearing a Gucci shirt with the word “FAKE” printed in bold font on the chest, and eerie strings like laughing demons punctuate the scene.

As should be expected, it looks like Glover has something uniquely unnerving coming for Atlanta Season 3. Check out the preview below.

In a series of since-deleted tweets, Glover also expressed his excitement for the new season while shutting down comparisons to FX’s other hip-hop-centric series, Dave. Coming from comedy rapper Lil Dicky, Dave has a similar base premise to Atlanta in that it focuses on a character attempting to reach rap stardom. For Glover, that’s where the similarities end.

Advertisement

“I cant wait til this show is out. i watch the roughs like it aint my show,” he wrote (via COMPLEX). “And just for the record, im watching yall sayin ‘dave’ is on par. like yall forgot what we did. no disrespect. We got black people on here debating which is better, and IM the sellout? I got receipts.”