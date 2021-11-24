Menu
Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker Bring “Bite Me” to Fallon: Watch

Pop punk is alive on The Tonight Show

Avril Lavigne on Fallon
Avril Lavigne on Fallon, photo via NBC
November 24, 2021 | 8:55am ET

    The pop-punk resurgence we’ve seen in recent years has made its way to genre vanguard Avril Lavigne, who recently signed to Travis Barker’s Elektra offshoot DTA Records and dropped the syrupy single “Bite Me,” which features Barker on drums. Last night, the duo performed the song on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallonwhich you can replay below.

    “Bite Me” is the first look at Lavigne’s upcoming, as-yet-untitled seventh album, which follows 2019’s Head Above Water. The song is rife with the kind of post-breakup sass we’ve come to expect from the Canadian singer. “You should’ve known better, better to fuck with someone like me,” she snarls, as power chords chug behind her. In the music video, she and Barker exact revenge on the no-good ex in question in matching leather jackets.

    Last year, Lavigne sat down with Kyle Meredith to discuss her battle with Lyme disease and her COVID-19 anthem “We Are Warriors.” Back in September, her 2002 song “I’m With You” got the cover treatment by CHVRCHES. As for Barker, the sought-after drummer has recently lent his talents to pop singers like WILLOW and rappers like Young Thug — all in between planning his wedding to Kourtney Kardashian, of course.

