Band of Horses Unveil New Song “In Need of Repair”: Stream

The new album Things Are Great arrives January 21st

November 30, 2021 | 1:20pm ET

    Band of Horses returned last month to announce Things Are Greattheir first new album in five years. After opening with the lead single, “Crutch,” the Seattle rockers are following up with the tuneful desperation of “In Need of Repair.”

    The track come crammed with claustrophobia, as Ben Bridwell’s lyrics explore the falling apart of relationships and people. “I’m sitting in my usual chair,” he sings, “Feeling the walls around me close in/ I’m in a state of disrepair/ and trying to make it til the morning.” Here, “In Need of Repair” suddenly breaks open, as Bridwell’s voice soars on the words, “It’s not enough, it’s not enough/ Every single day I hide from hurt.” Check out the lyric video below.

    Things Are Great marks the first Band of Horses album since the departures of both guitarist Tyler Ramsey and bassist Bill Reynolds. It drops January 21st, 2022, and pre-orders are ongoing.

