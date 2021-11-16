Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Basia Bulat Announces New Album The Garden, Shares Title Track: Stream

The folk singer is reimagining past songs with new string arrangements

Basia Bulat, photo courtesy of artist
Basia Bulat, photo courtesy of artist
Advertisement
Advertisement
November 16, 2021 | 9:00am ET

    Basia Bulat has announced The Garden, a new album that features string quartet reimaginings of 16 songs from her discography. The record is set to hit streaming services February 25th via Street City Records, with physical copies releasing March 25th. To preview the album, Bulat has shared its title track, which you can stream below.

    While Bulat has been known to play with string instruments (including her go-to autoharp), The Garden beefs up the Canadian folk singer’s past songs with complete arrangements by composers Owen Pallett, Paul Frith, and Zou Zou Robidoux. She co-produced the record with Mark Lawson, known for his work with Arcade Fire and Beirut.

    In a statement, Bulat said The Garden allowed her to revisit songs whose meanings have changed since she first wrote them. “I sing the songs differently now,” she said. “It’s the gift of time.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    While fairly true to the original, the album’s opening title track — first found toward the end of Bulat’s 2016 release Good Advice — sounds deeper and fuller with newly recorded cello from Robidoux and bass from Ben Whiteley. Meanwhile, violinists John Corban and Tomo Newton are really going at it here, adding a nice cinematic quality to the track. Bulat spoke fondly of the song’s calming nature in a statement.

    “This past year, I let myself slow down, dig in the dirt, take root, and look at what memories and melodies came springing back to me in the garden after many years on the road,” she said. “When I wrote ‘The Garden’ [in 2016], I was in a distorted state of mind, and it took my hand and calmed me. ‘We won’t look back, and if we don’t, we won’t be lost.’ It told me to breathe into the present moment and look toward the future, and during this past year of stillness and reflection, it reminded me to do that again, like a meditation. Gardens evolve and change and are always growing. In my garden, the plants return, some pruned back, some overgrown, but they are never exactly the same as the year before. Owen’s arrangement for this song details all the blossoms and thorns blowing about together in the wind — new shoots and old shapes making themselves known to each other in magical ways. I feel so very fortunate to bring this song to another season in bloom.”

    Listen to “The Garden” below. In addition to the album, Bulat will tour Europe and Canada in the spring — see the artist’s full list of tour dates below, and grab your tickets through Ticketmaster.

    Advertisement

    The Garden Artwork:

    basia bulat the garden new albumm stream

    The Garden Tracklist:
    01. The Garden
    02. Infamous
    03. Heart of My Own
    04. The Shore
    05. I Was a Daughter
    06. Go On
    07. Tall Tall Shadow
    08. The Pilgriming Vine
    09. Windflowers
    10. Fables
    11. Already Forgiven
    12. Love is at the End of the World
    13. Lupins
    14. In the Name Of
    15. Are You in Love?
    16. Good Advice

    Advertisement

    Basia Bulat 2022 Tour Dates:
    02/28 — Munich, DE @ Milla
    03/01 — Zurich, CH @ Bogen F
    03/03 — Vienna, AT @ b72
    03/05 ––Warsaw, PL @ BARdzo Bardzo
    03/06 –Berlin, DE @ Frannz
    03/09 — Copenhagen, DK @ Ideal Bar
    03/11 — Oslo, NO @ Krøsset
    03/12 — Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik
    03/13 — Stockholm, SE @ Slaktkyrkan
    03/15 — Hamburg, DE @ Käkken
    03/17 — Brussels, BE @ Witloof Bar Botanique
    03/18 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Upstairs
    03/19 — Paris, FR @ 1999
    03/21 — London, UK @ Omeara
    03/22 — Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade
    03/24 — Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast
    03/25 — Manchester, UK @ YES (The Basement)
    04/03 — Toronto, ON @ History *
    04/04 — Toronto, ON @ History *
    04/05 — Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre *
    04/06 — Montréal, QC @ Corona Theater *
    04/13 — St. Davids, ON @ Ravine Vineyard
    04/14 — Paris, ON @ DT Concert Series

    * = w/ Mt. Joy

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

The Dodos, photo by Sheila Gim grizzly peak new album stream track by track

The Dodos Share Track by Track Breakdown of New Album Grizzly Peak: Exclusive

November 16, 2021

big thief Alexa Viscius Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You new album time escaping

Big Thief Announce New Album Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You, Share "Time Escaping": Stream

November 16, 2021

kacey musgraves coldplay fix you cover chipotle stream

Kacey Musgraves Covers Coldplay's "Fix You" for Chipotle Campaign: Stream

November 16, 2021

beach bunny oxygen video watch 2022 tour dates

Beach Bunny Announce 2022 Tour, Share Video for "Oxygen": Watch

November 16, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Basia Bulat Announces New Album The Garden, Shares Title Track: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale