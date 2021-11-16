Beach Bunny Announce 2022 Tour, Share Video for “Oxygen”: Watch

Good news for Beach Bunny fans: they’re going on another tour. The Chicago band recently kicked off a mostly sold out, globe-trotting run of dates, but this morning, they announced another trek across North America for next year. The news also comes with a new music video for the “Oxygen,” which the band released as a standalone single last month.
Beach Bunny’s newest tour begins in Austin in April and wraps up in Toronto in May, with previously announced shows at the Primavera Sound festival in Spain the next month. It’s clear the band is having a moment right now, because they’re circling back to the same cities they’re hitting this year, but in bigger venues. They’ve even got two nights at Brooklyn Steel lined up for May.
Tickets to Beach Bunny’s 2022 tour go on sale Friday, November 19th via Ticketmaster.
Released in the aftermath of January’s Blame Game EP, “Oxygen” is characteristically light and catchy. Director Sydney Ostrander delivers a fitting visual for the song, in which frontperson Lili Trifilio bounces around a cramped bedroom with her guitar, giving off Y2K coming-of-age film jam session vibes. Trifilio’s bright, girl-next-door voice is integral to Beach Bunny’s sound, and Ostrander’s images complement this energy well.
It’s been a big couple of years for Beach Bunny. Their 2020 debut Honeymoon earned them TikTok fame (courtesy of the infectious single “Cloud 9”) and Artist of the Month status, and following the release of Blame Game, the band performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and issued a re-recording of “Cloud 9” with appearances from Tegan and Sara. No wonder they’re already announcing new tour dates.
Whether you missed out on tickets the first time around or plan to follow them like the Dead, get tickets to Beach Bunny’s 2022 tour here, and watch the video for “Oxygen” below.
Beach Bunny 2021-2022 Tour Dates:
11/16 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
11/17 — Orlando, FL @ The Abbey
11/19 — Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge
11/20 — Newport, KY @ Southgate House
11/21 — Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
11/27 — Madison, WI @ The Majestic
11/28 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
11/30 — Englewood, CO @ The Gothic Theater
12/01 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
12/03 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
12/04 — Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore
12/05 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos
12/07 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
12/08 — Santa Anna, CA @ Observatory
12/09 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda
12/10 — San Diego, CA @ Quartyard
12/11 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
12/13 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Downstairs
12/14 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk
12/15 — Dallas, TX @ Trees
12/17 — St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
02/11 – Glasgow, UK @ Saint Luke’s
02/12 – Dublin, IE @ he Workmans Club
02/14 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
02/15 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom
02/16 – Antwerp, BE @ Kavka VZW
02/17 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord
02/18 – Paris, FR @ Le Pop Up!
02/20 – Berlin, DE @ Cassiopeia
02/21 – Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuse
02/22 – Stockholm, SE @ Bar Brooklyn
02/24 – Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret
02/26 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow – Club
04/10 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin
04/11 — Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Factory
04/13 — Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater
04/26 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater — Oakland
04/28 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox Market
04/29 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
04/30 — Boise, ID @ El Korah Shrine
05/02 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
05/04 — Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room
05/06 — Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theatre
05/07 — Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi Annex
05/09 — Albany, NY @ Empire Live — Albany
05/10 — South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
05/12 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues — Boston
05/13 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
05/14 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
05/15 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
05/17 — Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
05/18 — Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore — Philadelphia
05/20 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
05/21 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
05/22 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
05/24 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl — Nashville
0525 — Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
05/27 — Toronto, ON — The Danforth Music Hall
06/02-04 — Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/05-08 — Barcelona, ES @ Primavera a la Ciutat