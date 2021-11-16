Menu
Beach Bunny Announce 2022 Tour, Share Video for “Oxygen”: Watch

The 2022 trek follows their current sold out tour

beach bunny oxygen video watch 2022 tour dates
Beach Bunny, photo by Alec Basse
November 16, 2021 | 10:00am ET

    Good news for Beach Bunny fans: they’re going on another tour. The Chicago band recently kicked off a mostly sold out, globe-trotting run of dates, but this morning, they announced another trek across North America for next year. The news also comes with a new music video for the “Oxygen,” which the band released as a standalone single last month.

    Beach Bunny’s newest tour begins in Austin in April and wraps up in Toronto in May, with previously announced shows at the Primavera Sound festival in Spain the next month. It’s clear the band is having a moment right now, because they’re circling back to the same cities they’re hitting this year, but in bigger venues. They’ve even got two nights at Brooklyn Steel lined up for May.

    Tickets to Beach Bunny’s 2022 tour go on sale Friday, November 19th via Ticketmaster.

    Related Video

    Released in the aftermath of January’s Blame Game EP, “Oxygen” is characteristically light and catchy. Director Sydney Ostrander delivers a fitting visual for the song, in which frontperson Lili Trifilio bounces around a cramped bedroom with her guitar, giving off Y2K coming-of-age film jam session vibes. Trifilio’s bright, girl-next-door voice is integral to Beach Bunny’s sound, and Ostrander’s images complement this energy well.

    It’s been a big couple of years for Beach Bunny. Their 2020 debut Honeymoon earned them TikTok fame (courtesy of the infectious single “Cloud 9”) and Artist of the Month status, and following the release of Blame Game, the band performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and issued a re-recording of “Cloud 9” with appearances from Tegan and Sara. No wonder they’re already announcing new tour dates.

    Whether you missed out on tickets the first time around or plan to follow them like the Dead, get tickets to Beach Bunny’s 2022 tour here, and watch the video for “Oxygen” below.

    Beach Bunny 2021-2022 Tour Dates:
    11/16 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
    11/17 — Orlando, FL @ The Abbey
    11/19 — Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge
    11/20 — Newport, KY @ Southgate House
    11/21 — Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
    11/27 — Madison, WI @ The Majestic
    11/28 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
    11/30 — Englewood, CO @ The Gothic Theater
    12/01 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
    12/03 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
    12/04 — Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore
    12/05 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos
    12/07 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
    12/08 — Santa Anna, CA @ Observatory
    12/09 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda
    12/10 — San Diego, CA @ Quartyard
    12/11 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
    12/13 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Downstairs
    12/14 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk
    12/15 — Dallas, TX @ Trees
    12/17 — St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
    02/11 – Glasgow, UK @ Saint Luke’s
    02/12 – Dublin, IE @ he Workmans Club
    02/14 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
    02/15 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom
    02/16 – Antwerp, BE @ Kavka VZW
    02/17 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord
    02/18 – Paris, FR @ Le Pop Up!
    02/20 – Berlin, DE @ Cassiopeia
    02/21 – Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuse
    02/22 – Stockholm, SE @ Bar Brooklyn
    02/24 – Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret
    02/26 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow – Club
    04/10 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin
    04/11 — Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Factory
    04/13 — Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater
    04/26 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater — Oakland
    04/28 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox Market
    04/29 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
    04/30 — Boise, ID @ El Korah Shrine
    05/02 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
    05/04 — Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room
    05/06 — Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theatre
    05/07 — Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi Annex
    05/09 — Albany, NY @ Empire Live — Albany
    05/10 — South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
    05/12 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues — Boston
    05/13 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
    05/14 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
    05/15 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
    05/17 — Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
    05/18 — Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore — Philadelphia
    05/20 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
    05/21 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
    05/22 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
    05/24 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl — Nashville
    0525 — Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
    05/27 — Toronto, ON — The Danforth Music Hall
    06/02-04 — Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
    06/05-08 — Barcelona, ES @ Primavera a la Ciutat

Beach Bunny Announce 2022 Tour, Share Video for "Oxygen": Watch

