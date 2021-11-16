Beach Bunny Announce 2022 Tour, Share Video for “Oxygen”: Watch

Good news for Beach Bunny fans: they’re going on another tour. The Chicago band recently kicked off a mostly sold out, globe-trotting run of dates, but this morning, they announced another trek across North America for next year. The news also comes with a new music video for the “Oxygen,” which the band released as a standalone single last month.

Beach Bunny’s newest tour begins in Austin in April and wraps up in Toronto in May, with previously announced shows at the Primavera Sound festival in Spain the next month. It’s clear the band is having a moment right now, because they’re circling back to the same cities they’re hitting this year, but in bigger venues. They’ve even got two nights at Brooklyn Steel lined up for May.

Tickets to Beach Bunny’s 2022 tour go on sale Friday, November 19th via Ticketmaster.

Advertisement

Related Video

Released in the aftermath of January’s Blame Game EP, “Oxygen” is characteristically light and catchy. Director Sydney Ostrander delivers a fitting visual for the song, in which frontperson Lili Trifilio bounces around a cramped bedroom with her guitar, giving off Y2K coming-of-age film jam session vibes. Trifilio’s bright, girl-next-door voice is integral to Beach Bunny’s sound, and Ostrander’s images complement this energy well.

It’s been a big couple of years for Beach Bunny. Their 2020 debut Honeymoon earned them TikTok fame (courtesy of the infectious single “Cloud 9”) and Artist of the Month status, and following the release of Blame Game, the band performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and issued a re-recording of “Cloud 9” with appearances from Tegan and Sara. No wonder they’re already announcing new tour dates.

Whether you missed out on tickets the first time around or plan to follow them like the Dead, get tickets to Beach Bunny’s 2022 tour here, and watch the video for “Oxygen” below.

Advertisement

Beach Bunny 2021-2022 Tour Dates:

11/16 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

11/17 — Orlando, FL @ The Abbey

11/19 — Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge

11/20 — Newport, KY @ Southgate House

11/21 — Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

11/27 — Madison, WI @ The Majestic

11/28 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

11/30 — Englewood, CO @ The Gothic Theater

12/01 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

12/03 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

12/04 — Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore

12/05 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos

12/07 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

12/08 — Santa Anna, CA @ Observatory

12/09 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

12/10 — San Diego, CA @ Quartyard

12/11 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

12/13 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Downstairs

12/14 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk

12/15 — Dallas, TX @ Trees

12/17 — St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

02/11 – Glasgow, UK @ Saint Luke’s

02/12 – Dublin, IE @ he Workmans Club

02/14 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

02/15 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

02/16 – Antwerp, BE @ Kavka VZW

02/17 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord

02/18 – Paris, FR @ Le Pop Up!

02/20 – Berlin, DE @ Cassiopeia

02/21 – Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuse

02/22 – Stockholm, SE @ Bar Brooklyn

02/24 – Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret

02/26 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow – Club

04/10 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin

04/11 — Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Factory

04/13 — Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater

04/26 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater — Oakland

04/28 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox Market

04/29 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

04/30 — Boise, ID @ El Korah Shrine

05/02 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

05/04 — Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

05/06 — Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theatre

05/07 — Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi Annex

05/09 — Albany, NY @ Empire Live — Albany

05/10 — South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

05/12 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues — Boston

05/13 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

05/14 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

05/15 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

05/17 — Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

05/18 — Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore — Philadelphia

05/20 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

05/21 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

05/22 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

05/24 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl — Nashville

0525 — Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

05/27 — Toronto, ON — The Danforth Music Hall

06/02-04 — Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/05-08 — Barcelona, ES @ Primavera a la Ciutat

