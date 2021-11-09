Menu
Beach House Announce New Album, 2022 Tour Dates

Once Twice Melody will be released in four distinct "chapters" beginning tomorrow

Beach House 2022
Beach House, photo by David Belisle
November 9, 2021 | 10:20am ET

    At long last, Beach House have announced a new album. Titled Once Twice Melody, the dream pop duo’s first long player in four years will be released in four distinct chapters, with the first arriving tomorrow (!), November 10th.

    Chapter two will released on December 8th, followed by chapter three on January 19th. The full album will then be revealed when the fourth and final chapter is published on February 18th.

    All told, Once Twice Melody spans 18 tracks entirely self-produced by Beach House. Victoria Legrand Alex Scally are accompanied on the album by a live string ensemble.

    To support the release, Beach House have mapped out an expansive tour that includes two separate North American legs, as well as a Eurotrip. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, November 19th via Ticketmaster. Find the full list of dates down below.

    Back in April, Beach House shared “Marin’s Dreams,” a seven-minute music video made for art and entertainment company Meow Wolf’s Las Vegas exhibition, Omega Mart. The group also scored three of the four main spaces in the immersive installation.

