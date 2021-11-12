Beyoncé Drops New Single “Be Alive”: Stream

The Queen Bey is back. Today, Beyoncé unveiled her highly-anticipated new single “Be Alive.” Stream it below.

The track is the superstar’s contribution to the upcoming biopic King Richard, which follows the life of Richard Williams (played by Will Smith) as he raises a young Venus and Serena Williams into two of the greatest athletes of all time. Smith also produced the film through his longtime production company Overbrook Entertainment.

“Be Alive” is Beyoncé’s first musical output since the release of her Juneteenth 2020 charity single “Black Parade” and the deluxe edition of The Lion King: The Gift, her companion soundtrack to Disney’s 2019 remake of The Lion King.

Previously, the icon enlisted the younger Williams sister to make an appearance on her 2016 visual album Lemonade, in which Serena memorably danced alongside Bey’s throne in the video for “Sorry.”

King Richard will hit theaters nationwide on November 19th.

In September Queen Bey covered Audrey Hepburn’s beloved standard “Moon River” from 1961’s Breakfast at Tiffany’s as part of her ongoing campaign for Tiffany and Co. with hubby Jay-Z. She also lent her voice to Janelle Monáe’s star-studded protest anthem “Say Her Name (Hell You Talmbout)” alongside the likes of Chloe x Halle, Alicia Keys, Zoë Kravitz, MJ Rodriguez, and more.

