Big Boi and Sleepy Brown Debut New Song “Animalz” on Fallon: Watch

Dungeon Family members Big Boi and Sleepy Brown stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night to remind fans that their long-gestating album The Big Sleepover is still on the way. During their guest performance, they debuted a new song titled “Animalz.”

While accompanied by a DJ and a single backup singer, the OutKast member and R&B singer ran through the track. “You’re incredible,” Brown sings, his silky voice turning a slightly goofy chorus into smooth seduction. “We’re just sexual/ We’re just animals.”

Meanwhile, Big Boi contemplates the essence of human relationships. “I knew that man and woman come together, procreate,” he raps, with wild animals displaying on the large screen in the background. “To make a baby and to take your legacy/ Of the bloodline/ You take the sex away/ Now do you really love your babe/ The way you think you say?” Watch the performance below.

Big Boi and Sleepy Brown have been teasing their collaborative project since late 2019, when they released the single “Intentions” featuring CeeLo Green. Since then, they’ve shared “Can’t Sleep” and “The Big Sleep Is Over.” The latter track was named Rap Song of the Week.

As for the release of The Big Sleepover, the duo had originally promised its arrival in 2020, before pushing it back to this past September 3rd. That date came and went, but the full length is still expected to drop before the year is over.

In other Big Boi news, he recently teased “a monster hit” with longtime dream collaborator Kate Bush that the rapper also called “fucking incredible.”

