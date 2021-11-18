Billie Eilish to Pull Double Duty on SNL as Host and Musical Guest

Billie Eilish will get a chance to show off her comedy chops as host of Saturday Night Live next month. The Happier Than Ever singer will pull double duty on the show’s December 11th episode, serving as both host and musical guest.

Sexiest Man Alive, Paul Rudd, will host the following week’s episode of SNL on December 18th, alongside musical guest Charli XCX.

This is a developing story…

December shows!!! pic.twitter.com/bSCvTcutRb — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 18, 2021