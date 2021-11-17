Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong Unveils Epiphone Les Paul Junior Electric Guitar

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong and Epiphone have teamed for the new Les Paul Junior electric guitar and Les Paul Junior Player Pack.

Longtime Green Day fans will recognize the obvious similarities between the Les Paul Junior and Armstrong’s trusty white Gibson Les Paul. For beginners or longtime players alike, the new signature model offers some impressive professional appointments for its price range.

The Les Paul Junior comes in at an entry level price of $549, and features a slab Mahogany body and a set neck, Indian Laurel fretboard with 22 medium jumbo frets, a PRO P-90 pickup, and master volume and tone controls with CTS potentiometers. Armstrong’s autograph is emblazoned on the back of the headstock, and the standard guitar package comes with a deluxe leopard, faux fur-lined custom hardshell case.

Meanwhile, the Player Pack version ($399) features the guitar (sans Armstrong’s signature and the custom hardshell case — hence, the lower price), as well as a 15 watt Epiphone 15G amplifier with 2 channels (clean and overdrive), full 3-band EQ, an aux input for phones and other media players, and a soft gig bag.

“Working with Billie Joe Armstrong over the years has been an absolute honor for our team,” said Epiphone Product Manager Aljon Go. “The new Epiphone Billie Joe Armstrong signature guitars will help inspire a whole new generation of guitarists with an accessible, quality instrument to blaze their path in making music, just as Billie has throughout his Grammy Award-winning career.”

Check out some close up images of the Les Paul Junior and Player Pack below. You can purchase the guitar (buy here) or the Player Pack version (buy here) direct from Epiphone or find it and similar Billie Joe Armstrong signature models via Reverb.

