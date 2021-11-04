Win a Billy Joel 50th Anniversary Prize Pack with Signed Vinyl Box Set, Bluetooth Turntable, and Headphones

Menu
November 4, 2021

    Billy Joel introduced himself to the world 50 years ago with his classic debut album, Cold Spring Harbor. Since then, the Piano Man has become one of the most iconic performers of the last half century, releasing a string of indelible hits and setting records with his Madison Square Garden residency. We’ll be celebrating Joel’s legacy over the next few weeks with a number of features, kicking off today with an exclusive giveaway.

    We’re going to extremes with this prize pack, taking you back to the beginnings of the great entertainer so you can remember what’s made him such a big shot for the longest time. The centerpiece of our Billy Joel 50th anniversary giveaway is the new The Vinyl Collection, Vol. 1 box set, signed by Joel himself. Officially available on November 5th, this 9xLP set contains Joel’s first six studio albums, his first-ever live album, and a previously unreleased double live album called Live at The Great American Music Hall-1975.

    Recorded during the “Streetlife Serenade Tour” at San Francisco’s Great American Music Hall in May of ’75, this bonus live LP is highlighted by the earliest available recordings of future Turnstile classics “New York State of Mind” and “James.” The 18-track collection also features Joel’s renditions of tracks by Joe Cocker (“You Are so Beautiful”), Elton John (“Benny & the Jets”), and Leon Russell (“Delta Lady”), performed as loving imitations of the original artists.

    The Vinyl Collection, Vol. 1 also features all of Joel’s releases from the 1970s: Cold Spring HarborPiano ManStreetlife SerenadeTurnstilesThe Stranger52nd Street. The box is rounded out with 1981’s Songs in the Attic live album.

