Black Country, New Road Share Origins of New Song “Concorde”: Exclusive

In the new music feature Origins, artists get a chance to connect directly with listeners by revealing the inspirations behind their latest songs. Today, Black Country, New Road discuss their latest single, “Concorde.”

Black Country, New Road dropped one of the finest debuts of the year back in February with For the first time. Almost a year to the day later, they’ll drop their follow-up, Ants From Up There, on February 4th, 2022. Today sees the British experimental septet sharing a new taste of the LP with the single “Concorde.”

The track begins as something as a pleasant country ramble, but as with anything BCNR does, where we start is not necessarily where we end up. By the midpoint of the six-minute cut, notes of Beirut or Typhoon come through in the tightly plucked strings and floating horns. It all erupts into wistful chaos with 60 seconds left to go, another prime example of the band’s inventive and invigorating compositional skills.

Not so “Quiet in the Verses, Loud in the Choruses”:

“Concorde” started as an upbeat, melodic phrase which became the post-chorus of the tune. Isaac then developed this into a verse and the basic structure of the song came from that. When we took it to the rehearsal room to write the song together, we each individually filled in our own parts but there was a resounding feeling for changing the natural peaks and troughs of the tune. After a first playthrough, it felt a little “Quiet in the verses, loud in the choruses,” so we decided to use the final chorus as a building section to the outro, almost acting as a pre-chorus.