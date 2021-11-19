Consequence Shop’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday BOGO Sale Starts Now

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, but you don’t have to wait to digest your turkey before you get some great deals. The Consequence Shop’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday buy-one-get-one sale is starting now!

From November 19th through the 30th, we’re giving you up to 50% off a number of our top-selling items when you buy one at full price. Pick up any item in our Protect Live Music line, for example, and get 50% off one of our custom Consequence logo beanies or our new tie-dye logo beanies. Use promo code BOGO 2.

Even new products are part of the deals! Snag some of the new Winter Collection hoodies, sweatpants, or tie-dye beanies; one of our fresh Wavvy crop tops, T-Shirts, and crewneck sweatshirts; Hell’s a Beach T-shirts and hoodies; Radiate Positivity Hurricane Ida relief shirts; or our Punk Is Dead shirt celebrating Punk Week, and get 25% off one of the following: all PLM merch, all GWAR Bud of Gods merch, the Stanning BTS ICONIC T-shirt, or our Phantom of the Stadium shirt celebrating Kanye’s latest LP. Use promo code BOGO 1.

Looking for a gift for the wellness lover in your life, or just looking to re-up your CBD supply? Buy any two Flower Lab or GWAR Bud of Gods CBD and Delta-8 products (flowers, tinctures, gummies, pills, vape cartridges, or salves), and get 25% off CBD pre-rolls or GWAR accessories like our ashtrays, dugouts, rolling trays, and rolling papers. Use promo code BOGO 3.

It’s a veritable feast of savings, so head to the Consequence Shop now to fill your plate with these hot deals! You can also purchase using the buy-now buttons below.

