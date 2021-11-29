“Snowasis”: Blizzard Traps Dozens of People with Oasis Cover Band for Three Nights

On Friday, 61 patrons arrived at the Tan Hill Inn in Yorkshire, England for cold drinks, warm fires, and live music from the Oasis cover band Noasis. But as the New York Times reports, a blizzard buried the pub in several inches of snow, and the already icy roads became impassible with downed power lines. The dozens of customers spent three nights trapped, and by the time they were finally able to go home Monday morning, they had jokingly rechristened the cover band as, “Snowasis.”

Not all 61 pub-goers stayed all three nights, according to the inn’s general manager Nicola Townsend. A group with off-road vehicles helped a few parents get home to their young children, and a local mountain rescue group evacuated a man who needed medical treatment for an “ongoing condition.” By the time the roads cleared early on Monday, about 50 people remained.

“We’ve only got two of our guests left,” Townsend said Monday afternoon. “Young girls who are not confident to drive on the roads as they are, so they’ll stay tonight and go home tomorrow.”

Townsend explained that they passed the time with pub trivia, movie showings of Grease and Mamma Mia!, and of course, “Lots of Oasis.”

Some patrons slept in rooms they had booked at the inn, and others in motor homes in the parking lot. Once the Tan Hill ran out of room, the rest of the customers piled into the lounge, where employees provided them with mattresses, blankets, and pillows, while keeping the fireplaces burning.

So far, “Snowasis” seems likely to revert to their old name. In a regretful statement on Facebook on Saturday, Noasis cancelled their scheduled appearance that evening, writing, “We have no way of making it to our gig.”

Despite being trapped with dozens of strangers, spirits remained high. The Tan Hill Inn was well-provisioned with food and liquor, and the encounter brought the patrons closer together. They took a smiling picture together on Sunday night, captioned with the words, “We will ALWAYS remember this group of amazing people who came together, and hopefully, in challenging circumstances, enjoyed what we all think was a life-changing experience.” Check out some of the posts documenting the experience below.

Earlier this month, the real Oasis participated in the release of the new documentary Oasis Knebworth 1996. It’s streaming on Paramount+, and the band is offering a free monthlong trial to help their fans watch it.